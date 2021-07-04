7,100-strong Cottage Grove eyeing plan for its first public library

Village Board and LPC member Melissa Ratcliff said she would like to see Cottage Grove’s library open “tomorrow,” but four years from now might be a more realistic goal.

Costs are similarly fuzzy at this stage, but the LPC has estimated between $5 million and $7 million is needed to build a building, $1.3 million would go to build a road and other infrastructure to serve it, and operations would cost about $500,000 a year.

Ratcliff pointed out that the village currently pays about $273,000 a year to the Dane County Library Service to give its residents access to public libraries elsewhere in the county. If Cottage Grove were to build its own library, those payments would cease and the village could start getting revenue from other library-less areas whose residents are allowed to use Cottage Grove’s.

She also sees a library as key to economic development, noting that when Cottage Grove residents go to, say, Madison’s Pinney branch library about seven miles away on Cottage Grove Road, they also might choose to shop and eat in the same area.

“A library would really help to keep our families, seniors and businesses in our community,” she said.

Past effort