6 candidates seek to fill vacancy in Madison City Council's 17th District

Six candidates are seeking to fill a vacancy in the Madison City Council’s 17th District created by the resignation of Ald. Gary Halverson last month.

Those applying for the seat are:

Former Ald. Joe Clausius

Blake J. Duren, attorney, Duren Law Offices

Sabrina Madison, founder and CEO, Progress Center for Black Women

Anne Murphy-Lom, associate human resources director, general library system, UW-Madison

William Turnquest, communicator, Dane County Public Safety Communications

Amy Zabransky, volunteer coordinator, Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care.

The deadline for applications was 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Halverson, who represented the 17th District on the Far East Side since April 2021, announced his resignation in mid-September, citing harassment after revelations that he briefly in the summer of 2020 belonged to the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The City Council Executive Committee will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 to interview the six applicants and make a recommendation to the full council. On Oct. 25, the council will appoint an interim council member to represent the 17th District until a new council member is elected in April.

For more information, contact council President Keith Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com, council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com, or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.