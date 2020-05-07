57 more warnings and 6 citations for alleged 'safer at home' violations in Madison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison has issued 57 warning letters and six citations in a little under a month for alleged violations of the governor’s “safer at home” order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including for several parties near the UW-Madison campus and to people “cruising” or racing the streets in souped-up cars.

Fifty-five of the letters from the city attorney’s office are to individuals and pertain to some 15 to 20 parties or other gatherings between April 6 and Sunday. Thirteen of the people who received letters are listed as living on Langdon Street — home to the university’s Greek Row — although the city attorney’s office redacted all of the individuals’ exact addresses.

Others are listed as living on streets on or near campus, but letters were also sent to people living in Mequon, Glendale, the village of Oregon, Adams and Roslyn Heights, New York, suggesting that people traveled to Madison for parties.

Two businesses also received warnings: Tabby and Jack’s, for allegedly providing pet grooming, and Hovde Properties, for allowing people to use a fitness area at its high-end apartment complex, Ovation 309, at 309 W. Johnson St.