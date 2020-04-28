52 people with COVID-19 reported participating in spring election

Health officials are not conducting a widespread survey of all people who voted at the polls, but contact people who had close proximity with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 as part of normal protocol. Willems Van Dijk said the state plans to notify local officials if a poll worker or voter at a particular site tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the state reported 5 of the 2,400 National Guard members who had assisted at the polls had showed symptoms of COVID-19, but none had tested positive.