48th Assembly election: Baldeh, Anderson differ on state's COVID-19 response

The two candidates vying to represent Madison's 48th Assembly District are running under different political banners, but on some issues, they overlap more than expected.
For example, both Democratic Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, who won a four-way primary last month, and Republican Samuel Anderson, a first-time candidate for office, agree that the GOP-controlled state Legislature should have met in special session to consider a slate of nine bills on policing changes pushe by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
They also back legalizing marijuana, demilitarizing the police and getting rid of mandatory minimums and qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects public officials from being sued for actions they take while working, even if their actions violate another’s constitutional rights.
But the pair breaks on a key topic: Wisconsin's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
That's an issue where Anderson, who politically identifies as a Libertarian, though he's running as a Republican, sides with the right.
While Anderson opposes state-level action and generally finds government intervention to be unnecessary in this arena, Baldeh stressed that it's Wisconsin officials' to jobs to "protect the people who elected them."
Last week, Evers extended his order requiring face coverings be worn statewide to Nov. 21 and declared a third public health emergency. His initial mask mandate and the basis of it, his second public health declaration, are currently the subject of a legal challenge. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his extended "safer at home" order.
Baldeh, who supports the mask order, called on Evers "to do any and everything possible" to safeguard Wisconsinites at this time.
"The governor should do whatever he believes is the right thing to do to protect his citizens," Baldeh said. "That is his primary responsibility. Does it make sense that everybody wear a mask in the state? Yes. Will it save lives? Yes. Is that your primary responsibility? Yes. So do it. If the courts say you are not the one to do it, than let it be known that you have done your job."
He also knocked legislative Republicans for not "doing anything near to what they are supposed to be doing" in addressing the pandemic. Lawmakers passed a COVID-19 response bill in April but haven't met to take up further legislation since.
Meanwhile, Anderson, who slammed Evers’ extended mask mandate and the past stay-at-home orders as “not right,” said local directives surrounding COVID-19 would be necessary only if officials reach a point “where it’s no longer possible to keep their constituents safe without instituting some sort of order like this.”
For the most part, he continued, businesses and people are able to make “the best decision” for themselves, adding that opportunities exist to “mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that aren’t legislative and aren’t infringing on the rights of human beings to do as they please.”
“We can't solve these problems with blanket legislative action,” he said.
A first-time candidate for office, Anderson has grown up around politics and been involved in third-party activities for years. His dad, Phil, unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, U.S. Senate in 2016 and state Assembly in 2014 as a Libertarian contender and is currently running for the 47th Assembly seat as a Republican.
But the 19-year-old Madison Area Technical College student, who also works full-time at a Middleton landscaping company, said he's running for office now because lately, he's "kind of been fed up" with what's been going on.
"This hyper-partisan Legislature that we have right now is not beneficial for anybody, especially its constituents," he said. "Obviously I'm running with an 'R' next to my name that could lead you to believe that I am part of that two-party system. But coming from a Libertarian background, I'm very open to working with both sides on as many issues as possible."
Both he and Baldeh, a 49-year-old software engineer who's in his third term representing District 17 on the City Council, are looking to replace Rep. Melissa Sargent in the Assembly. Sargent is running for state Senate in the 16th District.
Those are just two of the three contested open legislative seats in Dane County this cycle. The third, the 76th AD, spans Madison's isthmus and was left open when former Rep. Chris Taylor resigned earlier this year to become a judge.
Though the districts have all drawn Republican opponents, all three of them are heavily Democratic.
When Sargent first won the seat in 2012, for example, she defeated Libertarian Terry Gray 83.2% to 16.6%. She ran unopposed ever since.
Baldeh, who spent the pre-primary period touting health care, overhauling the state's criminal justice system, education, housing and building back a fairer economy, said his priorities remain largely the same heading into the general, as the state faces a surge in COVID-19 cases and the continued push to address racial inequities.
Funding public health is still key, he said, as well as accepting federal Medicaid expansion dollars to give more people access to health care. He also said it's crucial to reduce the state's prison population, raise the minimum wage, connect people with available jobs and safeguarding clean water and the environment more broadly.
Touting the need for changing policing practices, Baldeh said: "My commitment is to civil rights, my commitment is to justice for all, my commitment is to fairness, my commitment is to an equitable society. That is my commitment in this world."
Anderson's top issues include overhauling criminal justice reform (which involves legalizing marijuana and pardoning nonviolent offenders), but he is also pushing for expanding school choice programs and bringing new leadership to the Capitol.
The election is Nov. 3.
