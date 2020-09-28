48th Assembly election: Baldeh, Anderson differ on state's COVID-19 response

Baldeh, who supports the mask order, called on Evers "to do any and everything possible" to safeguard Wisconsinites at this time.

"The governor should do whatever he believes is the right thing to do to protect his citizens," Baldeh said. "That is his primary responsibility. Does it make sense that everybody wear a mask in the state? Yes. Will it save lives? Yes. Is that your primary responsibility? Yes. So do it. If the courts say you are not the one to do it, than let it be known that you have done your job."

He also knocked legislative Republicans for not "doing anything near to what they are supposed to be doing" in addressing the pandemic. Lawmakers passed a COVID-19 response bill in April but haven't met to take up further legislation since.