48th Assembly District candidates
48th Assembly District candidates

Meet the candidates

Samba Baldeh

Age: 48

Address: 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive, Madison

Family: Married, no children

Job: IT Project Engineer, American Family Insurance for 20 years

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2015; elected council vice president in 2017 and president in 2019

Education: Associate degree in programming analysis, Madison Area Technical College; master’s certificate in project management, UW-Madison

Email, website: samba4stateassembly@gmail.com, www.samba4stateassembly.com

Lindsay Lemmer

Age: 39

Address: 5405 Sudbury Way, Madison

Family: Partner, Adam

Job: President, Wisconsin Chapter of National Organization for Women

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2019

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication arts, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration, Edgewood College

Email, website: www.lindsayforassembly.com, info@lindsayforassembly.com

Walter Stewart

Age: 65

Family: Married

Job: Attorney, W.R. Stewart & Associates, S.C.

Prior elected office: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in government and philosophy, Beloit College; law degree, University of Wisconsin School of Law

Email, website: stewartforassembly@gmail.com, stewartforassembly.com

Jason Vangalis

Age: 30

Address: PO Box 14453, Madison

Family: Partner

Job: Economic developer, private label manufacturer

Prior elected office: None

Education: Master’s degree in public policy and administration, Northwestern University; bachelor’s degree in political science and history, UW-Madison

Email, website: jason@votevangalis.com, https://votevangalis.com

+4 
+4 
+4 
