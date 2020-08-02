48th Assembly District candidates

Meet the candidates
Samba Baldeh
Age: 48
Address: 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive, Madison
Family: Married, no children
Job: IT Project Engineer, American Family Insurance for 20 years
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2015; elected council vice president in 2017 and president in 2019
Education: Associate degree in programming analysis, Madison Area Technical College; master’s certificate in project management, UW-Madison
Email, website: samba4stateassembly@gmail.com, www.samba4stateassembly.com
Lindsay Lemmer
Age: 39
Address: 5405 Sudbury Way, Madison
Family: Partner, Adam
Job: President, Wisconsin Chapter of National Organization for Women
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2019
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication arts, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration, Edgewood College
Email, website: www.lindsayforassembly.com, info@lindsayforassembly.com
Walter Stewart
Age: 65
Family: Married
Job: Attorney, W.R. Stewart & Associates, S.C.
Prior elected office: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in government and philosophy, Beloit College; law degree, University of Wisconsin School of Law
Email, website: stewartforassembly@gmail.com, stewartforassembly.com
Jason Vangalis
Age: 30
Address: PO Box 14453, Madison
Family: Partner
Job: Economic developer, private label manufacturer
Prior elected office: None
Education: Master’s degree in public policy and administration, Northwestern University; bachelor’s degree in political science and history, UW-Madison
Email, website: jason@votevangalis.com, https://votevangalis.com
