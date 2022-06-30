46th Assembly District candidate Q&A

Syed Abbas

Age: 35

Address: 2221 Sherman Ave., Apt. 222, Madison

Family: Married with two daughters

Job: Director of education and training at Slipstream, an independent nonprofit that advances sustainability

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2019; council vice president, 2020-21; council president, 2021-22

Other public service: U.S. Green Building Council Market Leadership Advisory Board member since 2020; River Food Pantry board member since 2022; president, Eken Park Neighborhood Association, 2016-19; vice chair, Public Safety Committee, 2017-19; Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee member, 2018-19; Task Force on Music and Equity member, 2018-19

Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism, Forman Christian College, Lahore, Pakistan; master's degree in journalism, Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, Pakistan; double master's degree in public policy and human development, Maastricht University, The Netherlands

Analiese Eicher

Age: 34

Address: 226 North St., Sun Prairie

Family: Partner

Job: Communications consultant

Prior elected office: Dane County Board, 2010-12 and since 2018

Other public service: Sun Prairie Plan Commission secretary since 2016; Sun Prairie Downtown Steering Committee, 2019; Sun Prairie Library Advisory Task Force, 2018; Sun Prairie Soccer Club coach since 2014

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and integrated liberal studies, UW-Madison

Email or website: Eicherforwi.com

Andrew Hysell

Age: 50

Address: 1529 O'Keefe Ave., Sun Prairie

Family: Partner

Job: CTA Strategies, principal

Other public service: Commissioner with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, 2010-14

Education: Bachelor's degree in science, Carroll University; law degree, Georgetown Law School

Email or website: www.hysellforassembly.com

Mike Jacobs

Age: 53

Address: 1311 Heritage Lane, Sun Prairie

Family: Married with three children

Job: History professor, UW-Platteville

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie City Council since 2015

Education: Bachelor's degree in history and multicultural education, Ball State University; master's degree in U.S. history, Marquette University; Ph.D. in recent American history, Marquette University

Email or website: jacobsforassembly@gmail.com

Melissa Ratcliff

Age: 45

Address: 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove

Family: Married with two children

Job: Paralegal, Eisenberg Law Offices

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2018; Cottage Grove Village Board, 2018-present

Other public service: Member of Madison Area Paralegal Associates since 2012; Cottage Grove Optimists since 2017; Monona Grove School Board Community Engagement communications and Government Relations committee, 2017-18; Friends of the Cottage Grove Library since 2018; Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce since 2019; Dane County Library Board since 2018; Miracle League volunteer since 2021; Cottage Grove Library Board, 2021-22; Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, 2022; Sun Prairie Area Historical Society, 2022; Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, 2022; Sun Prairie Rotary Club, 2022

Education: Paralegal Certificate, Madison College

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Abbas: As former council president and as a current alder, I have a proven record of listening to my constituents and getting the work done. My constituents trust that I will advocate on their behalf. I am an out-of-the-box thinker and policy maker. I understand the challenges facing our Wisconsin communities. My advocacy and legislative work reflect the values of District 46.

Eicher: I believe there are three core principles to this race for any candidate: being part of and understanding the values of the district; being an individual who has a history of delivering results for the district and Wisconsin; and being willing to make a long-term commitment to the residents. I embody those principles and am ready to serve the 46th district.

Hysell: As the only candidate in this race with state and federal legislative experience, I have the skills to hit the ground running. I worked as a legislative aide in the Wisconsin Assembly and a legislative assistant for a U.S. congressman. In addition, I have worked for good government groups like the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Save the Children at the state and federal level.

Jacobs: Unmatched experience. I have lived in Sun Prairie longer than all other candidates combined. I think I have held elected office for about as long as all other candidates combined. I am the only candidate who has not always been part of the majority party. I am the candidate who has a track record of working with the other side to reach compromises and complete the job.

Ratcliff: My proven track record serving the people in this district, my deep ties to the district, and my experience in both county and local government make me the best candidate to represent the people of District 46. I have been a leader on issues my neighbors care about including equity, reproductive rights, broadband access, environmental protection and affordable housing.

What unique experience/expertise do you bring to the office?

Abbas: As an immigrant and a person of color I understand the challenges minority communities face in Wisconsin. My council record speaks volumes about my collaborative approach towards real life issues. As a Democrat, I work with Republicans statewide at my day job, building bridges. Bringing people together while focusing on my core values of equality, justice and liberty is what is needed. Added to this is my extensive international work and policy experience.

Eicher: I bring a unique blend of experience as a progressive advocate and public servant. With that experience I understand what the job of legislating entails. The realities of the environment in which we are trying to deliver services are realities I can meet. With that in mind, I believe I’m the only candidate who is ready to serve on day one and equipped to meet every challenge.

Hysell: I’m a proven fighter who has advocated for public education, campaign finance reform and the decriminalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. My legal background includes experience in constitutional law. Importantly, I have learned the priorities of voters firsthand by going door-to-door in Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Burke and Madison. Furthermore, I have worked across Dane County and Wisconsin to help elect Democratic candidates.

Jacobs: I am the only educator, giving me the credibility to address possibly the state’s most pressing issue. We have eaten the seed corn and need to reinvest in education to stop our rapid fall in educational national rankings. I also have a background in workforce development which all Wisconsinites recognize as the basis for our success. No candidate on either side can match my record for sustainability.

Ratcliff: I am the only candidate to serve people in this district at both county and local levels. I’ve been elected three times to both the County Board and Cottage Grove Village Board, which gives me unique experience working on issues of concern to 46th District residents. I have deep ties to this area, which makes me a more effective representative.

What is the biggest challenge/issue before the Wisconsin Legislature and how would you work to address that in the upcoming term?

Abbas: Women’s health, affordable child care and housing, commonsense gun laws, criminal justice reform, lack of funding for public schools and clean drinking water are the biggest issues we face. I will never give up the fight to ensure that all people have access to cost-effective health care, housing and child care, along with a clean environment, the right to choose, and gun-free schools.

Eicher: Our state has an extreme partisanship issue before us. Partisan redistricting has served to further drive this division. Job one is to defend democracy in the next legislative term. Job two is defending our rights and our progressive values to the best of my ability. We do this by identifying areas of agreement, being strategic and being focused on winning results for Wisconsinites in the short and long term.

Hysell: The single biggest threat facing Wisconsin, and the country, is the Trump Republican Party's refusal to accept a legitimate election, as well as their efforts to roll back our civil liberties. If elected, I will use my position to protect fundamental rights, including a woman’s right to choose, fund public education, expand affordable health care and protect the environment.

Jacobs: Partisanship is our greatest challenge. If one side claims the sky is blue, the other might contest it. We need a person equipped to find the familiar ground, shared experiences, and attain mutual goals. We have far more in common than our differences — our memory of that needs to be jarred. Only then will showboating and disingenuous efforts be curtailed.

Ratcliff: We must defend fundamental rights, including reproductive and voting rights, and pass legislation to end gun violence. I will support the repeal of Wisconsin’s archaic abortion law. I will protect the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community which are under threat. I will support universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles and red-flag laws among other commonsense gun legislation.