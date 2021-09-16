$44 million in state grants set for movie theatres, venues and minor league teams

Applications are open for over $44 million in grants destined for movie theatres, venues, summer camps and minor league sports teams impacted by the pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Administration said.
The grants comes from five programs that are part of Gov. Tony Evers' $150 million package for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries. Funding for the grants comes via the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus package passed by the federal government in March.
“There’s no question that movie theaters, event venues, and the small businesses that support them were among the hardest hit last year,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “These businesses anchor our communities and local economies, and the Evers Administration is once again providing a much-needed shot in the arm to help our main street businesses bounce back.”
Eligible event venues, live event businesses and minor league sports teams can receive up to $200,000 under the program. Movie theatres will receive up to $15,000 per screen, and summer camps may receive up to $50,000.
Applications will remain open today through Oct. 15. Further information is available through the Department of Administration's website.