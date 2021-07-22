$40 million housing project stalls because developer can't secure part of site

John Karalis, co-owner of NerdHaven, said he signed a five-year lease in September 2019 with the option to extend for another decade and spent the next year preparing the space for the arcade, which opened in October 2020.

"We have a long-term lease and we're happy where we are," he said. "We declined every offer that was made. We want to stay here. It's a great location and people love it."

Karalis said Scholl may have expected the arcades to fail as the landlord pursued a sale of the property for redevelopment, but said the business is successful and that he'd like to eventually expand into more of the shopping center. "We didn't fold," he said. We're doing excellent. We want to grow with the community."

Krupp, who could pursue a smaller project on the properties he owns, said he's still open to doing the larger redevelopment if Scholl and Karalis came to a deal. "If something changes and they come to me, I'm open to that," he said.

The city's land use approvals are valid for one year, with an opportunity to seek an extension for 24 additional months, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.