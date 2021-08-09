4 write-in candidates to face off in Dane County Board special election Tuesday

"If I want things to change, I need to get involved," he said.

Tatar, 38, of Sun Prairie, is a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services' Division of Public Health. He has a doctorate in psychology and social behavior from the University of California, Irvine and has served on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.

Tatar said he has been interested in running for office since recently moving back to Wisconsin and didn't realize the 20th District seat was open until after the deadline. He said he wants to "be an advocate for everyone as much as I possibly can."

Weigand, 33, of Marshall, was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, has worked for the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Administration, and has been a legislative aide.

Weigand said he's running because he wants to support law enforcement and make sure it has the resources to do its job effectively. He also wants to keep schools open for in-person instruction instead of online learning.

Pandemic-focused

All of the write-in candidates said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most important issues facing their district.