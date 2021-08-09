4 write-in candidates to face off in Dane County Board special election Tuesday

Four write-in candidates will face off Tuesday in a special election for the Dane County Board's 20th District seat, representing the northeastern part of the county.
No one filed to run for the seat before the June 18 deadline, so voters in the district will have to write in the name of the candidate they wish to vote for.
Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, Joseph Lotegeluaki, Joe Tatar and Jeff Weigand have each registered as write-in candidates for the seat, formerly held by Sup. Julie Schwellenbach, who died of cancer May 19.
A list of registered write-in candidates is available at polling places, but voters don't have to spell the candidate's name correctly for their vote to count, Dane County election management specialist Rachel Rodriguez said.
"As long as the poll workers can determine the voter’s intent, it will be counted," Rodriguez said.
The 20th District encompasses the towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, the village of Marshall, and parts of the city of Sun Prairie, the village of Windsor, and the village of Cottage Grove.
Rodriguez said it's not surprising to have nobody on the ballot in a town or village election, but it's uncommon for that to happen at the county board level.
"For nobody to file for a county board seat is pretty unusual," Rodriguez said. "I don’t believe it’s ever happened in the last 10 years."
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said the pandemic has created a stressful time for people, so she wasn't entirely surprised by the initial lack of candidates. But she didn't expect to have several people interested after the filing deadline had passed.
"These are hard times to take on something extra. Folks are dealing with a lot," Eicher said. "Folks are overwhelmed and stressed out."
As of Monday afternoon, Eicher said Havel-Lang and Lotegeluaki had reached out and talked with her, and both seem qualified to serve their community on the board.
"Whoever gets elected, we’ll obviously be happy and willing to work with them," she said.
Getting involved
Havel-Lang, 68, is a retired state Department of Health Services and Department of Administration worker. The Sun Prairie resident has also served on the Sun Prairie School Board, the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission and the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, as well as other local organizations.
She said she was waiting for someone younger to run, but when no one did she registered because she believes she can "make a positive contribution."
Lotegeluaki, 35, a union carpenter and Marshall resident, said he wanted to run "to make sure that the decisions made on the County Board are centered around the actual people." In his role as a representative of carpenter's union Local 314, he said he's attended city and county meetings in which the focus is on politics instead of working families, and he would want to change that.
"If I want things to change, I need to get involved," he said.
Tatar, 38, of Sun Prairie, is a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services' Division of Public Health. He has a doctorate in psychology and social behavior from the University of California, Irvine and has served on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
Tatar said he has been interested in running for office since recently moving back to Wisconsin and didn't realize the 20th District seat was open until after the deadline. He said he wants to "be an advocate for everyone as much as I possibly can."
Weigand, 33, of Marshall, was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, has worked for the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Administration, and has been a legislative aide.
Weigand said he's running because he wants to support law enforcement and make sure it has the resources to do its job effectively. He also wants to keep schools open for in-person instruction instead of online learning.
Pandemic-focused
All of the write-in candidates said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most important issues facing their district.
"My goal would be to collaborate with the Dane County health department, to collaborate with leaders in the school districts — both public and private — to keep our schools open," Weigand said. "To find a way to keep our schools safe and open for this upcoming school year."
Havel-Lang said the pandemic is the most important issue in her district, and, if elected, she would work with Public Health Madison and Dane County to increase vaccinations.
"We have to get COVID under control for so many reasons," Havel-Lang said. "It’s affecting everything that is happening with people that live in the district."
Lotegeluaki also cited pandemic recovery as the issue he feels is most important to the 20th District.
"I think our economy needs to get back on track, but we need to do that safely," he said.
Tatar said he would focus on managing the pandemic, as well as investing in education, increasing access to broadband and supporting the county's farming infrastructure, particularly water management.
In addition to responding to the pandemic, Havel-Lang said she would continue Schwellenbach's work on the jail project, improving natural resources and addressing PFAS contamination.
"I’m proud and honored to be able to possibly follow in the footsteps of Julie Schwellenbach," Havel-Lang said.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.