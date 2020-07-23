4 more Wisconsin cities enact mask mandates; Tony Evers resists statewide order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racine, Green Bay, Whitewater and Superior joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities that passed mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings, though Gov. Tony Evers has resisted issuing a statewide order like those in place in many nearby states.

More than half of states have statewide mask mandates, including Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, which announced its order on Wednesday.

The Racine, Green Bay, Whitewater and Superior city councils approved their cities’ requirements during meetings Tuesday night. They all take effect on Monday, except for Whitewater starting Aug. 1. Racine County has the second-highest infection rate in the state, behind Milwaukee County. Racine County’s infection rate is about 14 cases per 1,000 people.

Green Bay is the state’s third-largest city and Racine is fifth. They, along with Whitewater and Superior, join the two largest cities, Milwaukee and Madison, and several other smaller communities and counties across the state in requiring masks.