4 candidates line up for Assembly seat being vacated by Chris Taylor

"I have a deep history with this community," Cratic Williams said in a statement. "The people here have molded me into who I am today. I have first-hand experience working in the community supporting Wisconsin based start-ups and small businesses, providing access to healthcare, combating racial disparities and investing in workforce development programs."

Vander Meulen announced her bid for the Assembly seat following her decisive victory in being re-elected to Seat 7 on the school board in the April 7 election. She said she plans to complete her time on the board if she is elected to the Assembly. If elected, she'd be the first openly Autistic legislator in the country.

"There are many disability rights activists who wish to be involved in politics," Vander Meulen said in a statement. "Often these individuals are patronized or told to wait and let others who are 'more electable' run for office. I'm done waiting. The time for change is now!"

As a member of the board, Vander Meulen, 41, said she secured cost of living increases for teachers, passed increases in education funding. If elected, she said she'd prioritize legislation expanding rights for people with disabilities, overhauling the criminal justice system and increasing public school funding.