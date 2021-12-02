$38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture aims to make Madison 'a true home to the Black community'

The proposed $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture on the South Side promises to be a become a regional destination, and on Thursday advocates unveiled design and fundraising details that will make the project a reality.
For generations, Madison has fallen short of developing the types of spaces the Black community needs to feel connected, empowered and rooted, advocates said.
The center, a first-of-its-kind Black-inspired, Black-designed and Black-led multimillion dollar project in Madison, will provide a wide range of opportunities to celebrate and learn about the Black community, perform, socialize and promote wellness for all stages of life and more, they said.
The 65,000-square-foot, three-level building will include dedicated spaces for youth, students and seniors, lounges, multiple studios, co-working space, offices, two performance spaces, and "Club Afrique," a professional lounge for members of the Black community to use for weddings, conferences and after-work gatherings.
It will rise on six acres at 655 W. Badger Road near the Beltline and just west of the Fountain of Life Covenant Church and an adjacent building that holds the nonprofit Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership. The latter structure will be demolished for the project, with its offices moving to the new facility. The Center hopes to break ground at the end of 2022 and open the next year.
“Madison’s Black community has rallied together in a way we’ve never seen before, setting in motion an initiative that is a true reflection of its voice for the key opportunities and experiences that must be developed to support the broad spectrum of opportunities that the Black community needs to thrive,” CEO and founder Rev. Alex Gee, who is also pastor at Fountain of Life and founder/CEO of the Nehemiah Center, said in a statement.
“Even in these early stages, we are already witnessing the power of the center, which is leveraging Black talent to create a space that makes the region feel like a true home to the Black community,” he said.
The project has seen a groundswell of support that spans generations, advocates said. Already, more than 300 Black donors and their honorees have led the early fundraising effort, with hundreds more Black donors expected to give next year. Black professionals and cultural influencers are also contributing their expertise at every level of the project, from design to programming to operations, they said.
On Thursday, the center also announced that Summit Credit Union became its first founding donor with a $2 million gift, part of $5 million already raised in a $36 million capital campaign.
“The heartfelt donations we have received from individuals, businesses and organizations in the Madison region and across the country for this transformational initiative to date are a reflection of the importance of efforts that support and celebrate Black excellence in the Madison community,” Gee said.
The center's announcement follows Tuesday's news that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will relocate from Downtown to the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub at the Village on Park mall -- just blocks from The Center for Black Excellence and Culture -- creating even more momentum for positive change on the South Side.
An inspired design
The Center’s design and programming are a product of Black architects, artists, business leaders and experts inspired by numerous meetings with hundreds of Black residents, advocates said. The meetings were supported by Lord Cultural Resources, the visionaries behind renowned cultural spaces including the Smithsonian Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C.
The facility will include:
- Lower level: A 250-seat multipurpose theater and 100-seat black-box theater, set and design shop, recording studio, fitness room, art production room, bar and lounge areas, garden atrium and a 220-space parking garage.
- Main level: Three youth rooms, a child care room, a youth commons area, health and wellness studio, multimedia area, gift shop, seniors area with commons, art gallery, reading room, lounge and demonstration kitchen and kitchen.
- Upper level: The center and Nehemiah offices, conference rooms, commons area, Club Afrique, conference area and co-working space.
A groundswell of support
The leadership from hundreds of Black community members has inspired others across Dane County to step up with sizable gifts to help launch the center’s capital campaign, advocates said.
The project includes a $38 million construction budget, timed to break ground at the end of 2022 and open in 2023. Additionally, the center is raising $4 million for an endowment/operating fund over the next two years. A $36 million capital campaign and $6 million in federal New Market Tax Credits will complete the building's construction and provide funding for long-term sustainability.
On Thursday, the center announced Summit Credit Union's $2 million gift. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, have also helped secured a $1 million federal earmark for the project. The Center previously received $810,000 from Dane County and $250,000 from the city of Madison.
"It’s time for all of us to join leaders like Dr. Gee to transform Madison from one of the worst cities for Blacks to live in to one of the best," Kim Sponem, CEO and president of Summit Credit Union said. "For businesses, the center will help us retain our Black talent, recruit talent from other areas, and make Madison the welcoming and supportive place that it wants to be -- but has struggled to become.
“We chose the center for this gift because the Black community has made it clear this pivotal effort will provide real, lasting change -- and we're proud to help support this transformative mission” “The $2 million donation is Summit Credit Union’s largest in our history and the first corporate donation for the center.”
The center also launched a capital campaign with numerous six-figure gifts from across the county, including $500,000 from the Pleasant Rowland Foundation, $500,000 from the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, $125,000 from Marla and Larry Frank, $100,000 from UW Health, $100,000 from M3 Insurance and a $100,000 anonymous gift.
Numerous other Dane County organizations and individuals have provided services to help support the center’s development, advocates said. These include JLA Architects, J.H. Findorff & Son, Hiebing, Frank Productions, Baker Tilly, Carlson Black O'Callaghan & Battenberg, and Husch Blackwell.
“Our opportunity today is to encourage and challenge other leaders in our community and beyond to support an initiative that not only empowers the Black community to thrive, but has ripple effects beyond The Center for our economy, our education system, our businesses and everyone’s quality of life,” Gee said.