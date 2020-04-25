30,000 Wisconsinites apply for new pandemic unemployment funding in opening days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 30,000 people across Wisconsin have applied for pandemic unemployment funding since it first became available Tuesday, as individuals continue seeking relief from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The federal funding, included in the national stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump a month ago, seeks to expand eligibility for benefits to those who are self-employed, independent contractors and freelancers that are unable to work because of the current health emergency.

The state Department of Workforce Development first began accepting applications late Tuesday morning for “pandemic unemployment assistance,” receiving 17,740 requests on that day alone.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the numbers dropped off, hitting 8,180 and 4,080 respectively, according to data shared by DWD officials. Figures for Friday were not immediately available.

