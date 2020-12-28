3 of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet appointees remain unconfirmed 2 years after inauguration

Three of the Cabinet secretaries Gov. Tony Evers appointed in the early days of his administration are still unconfirmed at the close of the Democratic executive's second year in office.

That includes the head of the Department of Health Services, who's been leading Wisconsin's response to the COVID-19 crisis for the last nine months.

The governor's Cabinet picks have taken many months to make their way through the Senate committee and floor approval process, the main hurdle in making their appointments as agency heads permanent. But with a new session starting next month, those nominations will have to move through the full process of a committee hearing and vote before they're able to get approval from the full Senate.

While secretaries don't have to be confirmed to continue serving in their roles, unless the Senate votes to reject their confirmations, Evers in a year-end interview said he saw "no reason why" the chamber's Republican majority hadn't acted on the outstanding nominations.