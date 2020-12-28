3 of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet appointees remain unconfirmed 2 years after inauguration

Three of the Cabinet secretaries Gov. Tony Evers appointed in the early days of his administration are still unconfirmed at the close of the Democratic executive's second year in office.
That includes the head of the Department of Health Services, who's been leading Wisconsin's response to the COVID-19 crisis for the last nine months.
The governor's Cabinet picks have taken many months to make their way through the Senate committee and floor approval process, the main hurdle in making their appointments as agency heads permanent. But with a new session starting next month, those nominations will have to move through the full process of a committee hearing and vote before they're able to get approval from the full Senate.
While secretaries don't have to be confirmed to continue serving in their roles, unless the Senate votes to reject their confirmations, Evers in a year-end interview said he saw "no reason why" the chamber's Republican majority hadn't acted on the outstanding nominations.
"They're doing everything that's asked of them and it just boggles my mind how some really quality people are just left hanging like this," he said about Andrea Palm in Health Services, Craig Thompson in Transportation and Dawn Crim in Safety and Professional Services.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. head Missy Hughes, who Evers wasn't able to appoint until last September because of stipulations included in the December 2018 lame-duck laws the Legislature passed in extraordinary session, is also serving without Senate confirmation.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in a news conference at the end of 2019 told reporters it was a "possibility" the chamber wouldn't act on all of Evers' Cabinet picks, noting at the time there were "still concerns with some." While a few others were approved in the early months of 2020, movement has stalled since then with no additional floor sessions convened after the spring, when lawmakers passed the state's first and only COVID response bill.
It's unclear what forward movement on those picks might look like under the incoming Senate majority leader, Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
Of the four outstanding picks, Crim, the DSPS leader, is the only one who hasn't advanced through committee. She had drawn concern over a 2005 child abuse charge, which was later dismissed, along with her professional qualifications for the role.
Separately, Palm drew criticism from some Republicans and anti-abortion groups for her hiring of Nicole Safar, who previously worked at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, to fill the agency's No. 3 position. Safar resigned from her post at the agency earlier this year. And Thompson has faced scrutiny from some GOP lawmakers over his past at the helm of a transportation advocacy group.
The three have been serving in their roles since the opening days of Evers' administration of 2019. Former Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney, who left the post in late November, was also among those who hadn't received a Senate floor vote over her nearly two years on the job. She declined to be interviewed about what impact, if any, not being confirmed had on her approach to the role, referring questions to Evers.
For now, Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers is serving as interim department secretary, though Evers said he's looking to make a permanent announcement "in the very near future."
Records compiled by the Legislative Reference Bureau show past governors more quickly saw progress before the full Senate on their nominees. Under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, for example, senators began approving secretaries at the end of January 2011. The situation was similar under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's first term in 2003, per the records. Evers' first Cabinet picks didn't see floor action until October 2019.
Shortly after that initial confirmation vote, senators then moved to reject their first Cabinet pick in more than three decades: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff. Pfaff this year went on to run for and win a state Senate seat, and he's poised to join the chamber that rejected him along party lines.
In his place, Evers appointed Randy Romanski as Pfaff's replacement in June, after seven months of serving as interim secretary of the agency. He previously led the department under Doyle.
The Senate also will likely soon have the chance to act on a new Department of Workforce Development nominee. The agency is currently headed by an interim leader after Evers fired former Secretary Caleb Frostman amid an unemployment backlog. DWD is still drawing fire over how it handled the hundreds of thousands of weekly unemployment claims that Wisconsinites have filed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers said he anticipates announcing a new permanent secretary "very quickly."
The Wisconsin Constitution directs the governor to choose his or her Cabinet with Senate approval, though the document doesn't lay out a timeline for confirmation.
