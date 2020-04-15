3 candidates line up for Assembly seat being vacated by Chris Taylor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Democratic candidates, one a city council member, one school board member and the other an environmental and violence prevention advocate, have announced their bids for the Assembly seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and former Dane County Board candidate Heather Driscoll are vying to compete in the August primary to advance to the November general election. The district is heavily Democratic, so the August primary will likely determine who takes office in January.

Assembly District 76 is being vacated in January by Taylor, who was first elected in 2011, prompting more local political jockeying amid a local election season that also includes the race to replace retiring Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, the longest serving lawmaker in American history, and Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona.

Vander Meulen announced her bid for the Assembly seat Tuesday following her decisive victory in being re-elected to Seat 7 on the school board in the April 7 election. She said she plans to complete her time on the board if she is elected to the Assembly. If elected, she'd be the first openly Autistic legislator in the country.

