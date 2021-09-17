3 Afghan babies have been born at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin so far

Three babies have been born to Afghan women staying at Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin, according to a spokesperson.
“Task Force McCoy ... has welcomed three babies born to Afghan evacuees in recent days,” Fort McCoy spokesperson Cheryl Phillips said Thursday. “From all indications, the babies and mothers are doing well.”
Phillips declined to answer questions requesting more detail on the births, including whether the children were born on base or at a local hospital.
The local health care community has assisted Fort McCoy with caring for the Afghan refugees, Phillips said. She did not specify whether health care providers assisted with the births, nor when they happened.
The Wisconsin State Journal requested an interview with the mothers, but the request had not been granted. Fort McCoy has not allowed media to enter the base, but has shared some photos from inside.
Roughly 12,500 Afghan refugees were staying at Fort McCoy as of Tuesday.
Photos: Afghan refugees at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy receive clothing donations
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
An engineer recommended immediate repairs to an underground garage at 131 W. Wilson St. in 2018 before saying in July the conditions could result in "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records.
McCoshen tweeted a statement that he was opting out of the 2022 race one day after Michael Best Strategies announced the acquisition of McCoshen's Capitol Consultants on Tuesday. McCoshen will become a partner at Michael Best.
U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar are calling on the secretary of defense to investigate "possible mistreatment and/or neglect" faced by Afghan refugees in Wisconsin.
An Afghan child plays on a makeshift swing created by tying sheets to the posts of newly constructed clothing lines on Monday at Fort McCoy. In recent days, three children have been born to Afghan women staying at the military base.