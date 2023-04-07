When the Department of Natural Resources began soliciting feedback earlier this year on its new wolf management plan, it was assumed that the comments would represent a wide range of opinions.

Turns out those assumptions over the hotly debated topic were correct.

The DNR on Friday released about 3,500 comments that ranged from advocating wiping the animal off the face of the earth to asking that wolves be fully protected. The submissions came from the public from both inside and outside the state, and from the state's Native American tribes, state lawmakers, county and town boards, hunting organizations, scientists and even a group of 9- and 10-year-old junior Girl Scout members, who may have submitted one of the more balanced set of comments.

The six Scouts from Troop 8147 of the Badgerland Council urged the DNR to talk to people in all areas of the state about how they are impacted by the local wolf population, continually monitor local populations to ensure an appropriate hunting quota and permit hunting only when each population is healthy enough to sustain itself.

"We urge you to remember that wolves are important in maintaining a healthy balance of natural resources in Wisconsin," the troop wrote in its submission. "They help keep herbivore populations at sustainable levels and also provide a food source for scavengers, both of which are important in maintaining biodiversity. We ask you to please remember that wolves face many other challenges from humans, including loss of habitat and hunting grounds."

In November, the DNR released its first new wolf management plan in more than 20 years, which recommends against establishing a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. Instead, officials recommend the DNR, with the help of an advisory committee, monitor local populations within the state's six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow.

A survey released in September estimated the statewide wolf population at 970, but a 1999 plan called for capping the population at 350 wolves, a number used by hunters to justify a season on the animals. The new plan strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. DNR officials wrote that their approach is more flexible without a hard population goal.

But while Scouts Vivienne, Sofia, Finley, Jojo, Emma and Daphne may have been more even-keeled in their submissions, others were more direct and extreme.

"I do not like like any plan that includes ANY type of hunting of wolves," one person wrote. "Your hunts in the past just about decimated this keystone species. NO (hunts) on wolves at all."

The online form asked what people liked and disliked about the DNR's plan. Some liked non-lethal ways to control problem wolves, the use of scientific data, no longer having a quota and limiting hunting to specific zones. Others said they disagreed with the wolf hunt, while another said the plan was too lengthy "to protect this vicious animal."

The DNR now is reviewing the comments and will use them to consider revisions to the proposed Wolf Management Plan. Once ready, the final plan will be presented to the Natural Resources Board, the DNR said.

