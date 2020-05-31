2nd night of tear gas, vandalism: Hundreds defy city curfew to protest Downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 300 people clashed with police in Downtown Madison on Sunday night after a city-imposed curfew took effect to quell a repeat of the chaos that followed a peaceful protest the previous day.

At about 10 p.m. tear gas and broken windows could be seen on the Capitol Square as hundreds of people rallied in the streets.

Hours earlier a smaller crowd gathered Downtown to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis less than a week ago. One of the officers involved was charged with homicide Friday.

A small group of people began gathering on Capitol Square at the top of State Street around 6 p.m., hours before a 9:30 p.m. city-imposed curfew was set to take place.

As of 8:15 p.m., the group gained numbers, and protesters continued to march around Capitol Square after making rounds up and down State Street, with a heavy police presence in the Downtown area. Gov. Tony Evers gave the authorization for between 100 to 200 Wisconsin National Guard troops to support police in Madison.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and city leaders called on the community to come together and heal Sunday after destruction erupted Saturday on State Street.