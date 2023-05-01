A second group of Dane County supervisors said Monday night that Rep. Shelia Stubbs should not lead the Department of Human Services, throwing the Madison legislator's bid to lead the county's largest agency into further uncertainty as it goes before the full board later this week.
The board's Personnel and Finance committee's unanimous decision against Stubbs' nomination comes as the political fight surrounding it has been marked by public condemnation of a racial epithet directed at Black supervisors by one of Stubbs' supporters during a different confirmation hearing last Thursday.
But unlike that hearing, which focused on the political questions and controversy surrounding Stubbs' nomination, supervisors on Monday said she did not have the management experience to lead the Department of Human Services.
Stubbs, who has held public office for the last 16 years, told supervisors that she had not personally led an organization larger than her eight-person state Assembly office and her church, which has about a dozen ministers.
Stubbs did emphasis her experience working on budgets in the state Legislature and the County Board, where she for a time chaired the committee that has oversight of the Department of Human Services.
"It's a different skill set," Sup. Mike Bare, 32nd District, said of the responsibilities of the Human Services director.
The department oversees a nursing home, youth justice programs, protective services, mental health and addiction services and more; and it's budget totals about $242 million.
"In my opinion, looking at Rep. Stubbs' work history, I don't see the level of management experience needed at the scale that this department requires," said Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District.
In her testimony before the committee, Stubbs touted past support from organized labor in her political campaigns and her work with Human Services staff while she served on the board.
"People trust me," Stubbs said. "I think you need a trusted voice when you're dealing with any of these issues."
County Executive Joe Parisi, who nominated Stubbs last month, has called the board's ongoing rejection of her nomination "unprecedented."
The tenor of the previous confirmation hearing came up repeatedly as supervisors debated Stubbs' bid on Monday.
At the start of her remarks at Monday night's hearing, Stubbs condemned the use of a racial slur directed at Black supervisors by one of her supporters at last week's meeting.
But when asked Thursday night about the comment and other alleged threats against Black supervisors, Stubbs said: "People say what they want to say because this is a democracy."
On Monday, Stubbs faced repeated criticism for that.
"That was a troubling moment," Bare said.
In his continued support for Stubbs, Parisi has named her experience holding public office and work in the community as her top qualifications for the job.
For Parisi, no other nominee to lead a county department has faced the opposition that Stubbs has, and Stubbs has said her nomination is being treated differently because she is Black.
On Monday, Parisi released details about the hiring process for the last seven department head confirmations in the county. None of those had a Black woman as the nominee.
Supervisors have contended the selection process that landed on Stubbs has not faced the level of vetting other nominations have in the past.
in the previous two hunts for a Human Services director, a national recruiter was used on one and another faced a public town hall with the other applicants, supervisors have said at the confirmation hearings.
Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, who chairs the Health and Human Needs Committee, said she requested information on all applicants to the job as well as notes from the interviews of the finalists, reference checks and the job posting.
There were four finalists for the job, including Stubbs and Astra Iheukumere, Human Services' interim director for the last year who previously served as deputy director.
Of the last seven director nominations, three of those – the Dane County Regional Airport, Human Services and the Alliant Energy Center – used a recruiter, said Greg Brockmeyer, the county's head of administration.
The board did not request information on other finalists or other documentation in none of the seven, Brockmeyer said.
"The Human Services director position was posted for two weeks without utilizing a recruitment firm, and we garnered 25 applicants which is considered a very successful recruitment," Brockmeyer said.
"We use a variety of recruitment strategies in order to attract a diverse pool of highly qualified applicants," Brockmeyer said.
Brockmeyer did not list how long the position was posted in any of the examples save two: a Corporation Counsel job open for six weeks because at first only one person applied and a director for the Alliant Energy Center position that was open for two.
The war of words over the nomination follows roughly a year of increasing tension between Parisi and the board. The two have had bitter clashes over whether to investigate the Vilas Zoo, the board's alleged deference to organized labor, toxic environments in county workplaces and funding for the county jail project.
Sup. Matt Veldran, 4th District, claimed Parisi nominated Stubbs as a political challenge to the board.
"He called us political. I think it's patently false. I think it's just the opposite," said Veldran, who apologized to Stubbs for getting caught amid the political battles between the board and Parisi.
"The idea that we're just a rubber stamp is a hard thing to swallow," he said.