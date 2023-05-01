There were four finalists for the job, including Stubbs and Astra Iheukumere, Human Services' interim director for the last year who previously served as deputy director.

Of the last seven director nominations, three of those – the Dane County Regional Airport, Human Services and the Alliant Energy Center – used a recruiter, said Greg Brockmeyer, the county's head of administration.

The board did not request information on other finalists or other documentation in none of the seven, Brockmeyer said.

"The Human Services director position was posted for two weeks without utilizing a recruitment firm, and we garnered 25 applicants which is considered a very successful recruitment," Brockmeyer said.

"We use a variety of recruitment strategies in order to attract a diverse pool of highly qualified applicants," Brockmeyer said.