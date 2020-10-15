27 residents, 10 staff members contract COVID-19 at King Veterans Home since Friday

Wisconsin's meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases is bleeding into Wisconsin's state-run veterans homes, with the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King reporting 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus among residents since Friday and one death.

The King Veterans Home has reported a total of 81 positive COVID-19 cases among residents since it its first case in August, and a total of six deaths, four since the end of September.

The newly reported cases come as Wisconsin logged an increase of 3,747 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday as Wisconsin remains a national coronavirus hotspot.

"No matter the institution — whether it’s a correctional institution, whether it’s a nursing home — the spread across the state is directly related to the spread we’re seeing in our veterans homes," Gov. Tony Evers said during a Thursday media call.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has also reported that 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, and there are 51 residents in quarantine in a separate hall on the King campus.

Since Friday, 7 residents and 15 staff members have recovered.