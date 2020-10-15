27 residents, 10 staff members contract COVID-19 at King Veterans Home since Friday

Wisconsin's meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases is bleeding into Wisconsin's state-run veterans homes, with the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King reporting 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus among residents since Friday and one death.
The King Veterans Home has reported a total of 81 positive COVID-19 cases among residents since it its first case in August, and a total of six deaths, four since the end of September.
The newly reported cases come as Wisconsin logged an increase of 3,747 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday as Wisconsin remains a national coronavirus hotspot.
"No matter the institution — whether it’s a correctional institution, whether it’s a nursing home — the spread across the state is directly related to the spread we’re seeing in our veterans homes," Gov. Tony Evers said during a Thursday media call.
Support Local Journalism
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has also reported that 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, and there are 51 residents in quarantine in a separate hall on the King campus.
Since Friday, 7 residents and 15 staff members have recovered.
"While we are working very hard to keep COVID-19 out of our Homes, it is a very tough battle, given the growing number of people with the virus who live and work right outside our doors," said commandant Tammy Servatius in the letter.
Veterans home employees are taking a variety of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in veterans homes. Those measures include moving residents with COVID-19 to a quarantine area, having a limited number of staff work with infected members, training staff in infectious disease control, having staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and face shields.
The measures also include testing staff members twice per week for COVID-19, and if they test positive, require them to complete quarantine or test negative twice following their diagnosis.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.