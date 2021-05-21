27 possible voter fraud cases out of 3.3 million Wisconsin ballots

Republicans in Wisconsin have also ordered an audit of the election, which is expected to take months, and the Assembly Elections Committee has approved launching its own investigation. Lawmakers say they received thousands of complaints of irregularities, but the records obtained by AP show just a handful that were identified by election officials charged with making sure voting laws are followed.

The AP received every case identified by local clerks that were forwarded to the Wisconsin Elections Commission as required under state law. The records detail cases where election officials noted an irregularity that may be have been illegal and flagged it for prosecutors to investigate.

More than half of the total cases, 16 of 27, were people in the city of La Crosse whose registered address was at a UPS Store. State law requires voters to be registered at their residential address. The clerk sent those voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.

Of the 11 other cases: four people voted both in person and absentee; one was a convicted felon; one was an absentee ballot returned by the son of the person who requested it and who voted in person; three people voted in two places; one person returned two absentee ballots; and one person who had been adjudicated incompetent and wasn't allowed to cast a ballot.