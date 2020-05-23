250,000 Wisconsin drivers eligible for online license renewal aid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state transportation department estimates that nearly 250,000 Wisconsin drivers are eligible to renew their license online this year, allowing them to avoid the line at the DMV.

The Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles earlier this month launched new programs aimed at reducing in-person visits to state motor vehicle offices during the COVID-19 outbreak. Under one program, drivers between the age of 18 and 64 may be eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL.

“Renewing online is an important option for those who prefer to minimize public interaction at this time,” Wisconsin DMV administrator Kristina Boardman said in a statement.

In order to be eligible, a driver must also be a U.S. citizen with a regular Class D license, as well as have no medical restrictions or further deterioration in vision.

In response to restrictions caused by the pandemic, about 80,000 people have received extensions until July 25 to renew their expired licenses, DOT said.

Applicants seeking a driver’s license that is REAL-ID compliant must visit the DMV. The deadline for getting a REAL-ID, which can be used as a form of identification for air travel, has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.