2020 was a boon for Madison realtors

“When you consider that six to nine months are healthy, seeing a one in there is shocking,” said Ruth Hackney, CEO of the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin.

The trends are especially pronounced in the rural counties of the Southwest region of the state, though Hackney cautioned that a relatively small number of home listings — 8,600 in Dane County compared to 1,600 throughout the rest of the region — can cause big fluctuations in the market. Nevertheless, the numbers are eye-popping.

In Green Lake County, 29 home sales in 2020 amounted to a 71% increase over 2019, pumping the median price up by 111%. In Richland County, the median price jumped by 67%. In Crawford County, by 66%.

Hackney said the increase in sales in the South Central region was “across the board.”

“We saw demand pick up even in rural counties that typically haven’t seen that kind of demand, but Dane County sees on a regular basis,” she said.

Demand for homes has also been strong in the Northern Region of the state, where home sales jumped by 15% last year.

Former state legislator and appellate Judge Gary Sherman, who retired in 2019, is an example of the draw of the area.