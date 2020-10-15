2020 U.S. Census count ends early Friday after Supreme Court ruling

Madison residents have until 4:59 a.m. on Oct. 16 to fill out the 2020 Census following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that granted a request to suspend a lower court’s order that extended the decennial count’s schedule.
Per the ruling, President Donald Trump’s administration can end the count early. The U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online at My2020Census.gov through midnight Hawaii time (or 4:59 a.m. Oct. 16 in central time), and paper forms must be postmarked Oct. 15. It is also the end date for collecting phone responses and knocking on the doors of unresponsive households.
During a press briefing Thursday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway encouraged Madison residents to fill out the census for their household and said she was concerned by the ruling.
“I think it’s rather unfortunate and see it really as a partisan push to interfere with the census’ ability to do not just a complete count but to do all of the things that they need to do to make sure that the count is verified and the data is processed correctly,” Rhodes-Conway said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Madison’s self-response rate is at 75.7%, compared to 72.1% across the state and 78.2% in Dane County. Several parts of Madison in census tracts along the isthmus and south and north sides show lower response rates than the city as a whole.
“I understand that many households have already been counted and I appreciate that, but the folks that are hardest to count are likely the folks that remain uncounted at this time,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The 2020 population numbers affect each state’s portion of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, which determine how many Electoral College votes each state has. Those numbers will determine who becomes president in 2024 and 2028.
The census will also determine how an estimated $880 billion a year in federal funding is distributed for public services, like schools and roads. This means that Madison could lose about $2,000 locally per year for services like healthcare, affordable housing and childcare for every person not counted.
The U.S. Census Bureau was not expecting a pandemic would fall during the decennial count. Since May, the bureau has said the Dec. 31 reporting deadline is unlikely due to the pandemic.
Legal fights over the past several months have left local communities and census workers unsure of how or when to complete the count. Lower courts previously ordered the administration to keep counting through Oct. 31, which was a deadline Trump officials originally proposed in April.
Judges in lower courts have argued that more time would allow for a better chance of getting a complete and accurate Constitutionally-mandated count of the "whole number of persons in each state.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenter from the unsigned court order, arguing that “meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress."
In another legal fight before the Supreme Court, Trump wants to exclude unauthorized immigrants from 2020 Census numbers. The high court is expected to discuss whether to hear oral arguments for that case in December.
