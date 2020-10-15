2020 U.S. Census count ends early Friday after Supreme Court ruling

Legal fights over the past several months have left local communities and census workers unsure of how or when to complete the count. Lower courts previously ordered the administration to keep counting through Oct. 31, which was a deadline Trump officials originally proposed in April.

Judges in lower courts have argued that more time would allow for a better chance of getting a complete and accurate Constitutionally-mandated count of the "whole number of persons in each state.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenter from the unsigned court order, arguing that “meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress."

In another legal fight before the Supreme Court, Trump wants to exclude unauthorized immigrants from 2020 Census numbers. The high court is expected to discuss whether to hear oral arguments for that case in December.

