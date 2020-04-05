2020 Spring Election Guide: Find out more about who's on your ballot

Find out more about who's on the ballot in your area in the April 7 spring election and what they think about important issues. For more election information, visit myvote.wi.gov.
The novel coronavirus has introduced a wildcard to a Supreme Court race.
The success of school referendums in Wisconsin has tended to track with the economy, falling in recessions and rising when the economy rebounds.
It's part of a national campaign called Marsy's Law that has been challenged by defenders of the accused.
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Barneveld School Board in the April 7 election. The terms are for three years. Candidate Mitche…
Five candidates including two incumbents are seeking three seats on the seven-member Belleville Board of Trustees.
Five candidates are vying for three seats with three-year terms and one seat with a two-year term on the Cambridge School Board in the April 7…
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Columbus School Board in the April 7 spring election.
Municipal judges in Wisconsin do not need to be attorneys.
Two new contenders are seeking to represent the UW-Madison campus student-dominated District 5 on the Dane County Board in the April 7 spring election.
An incumbent faces a challenger for a seat on the Dane County Board to represent District 25, which covers Waunakee, for a two-year term in th…
Two new contenders are vying to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Dane County Board representing District 26.
A Dane County Board incumbent is being challenged by a newcomer for the seat representing District 31 on the board for a two-year term.
Two newcomers to the Dane County Board are vying for a seat representing District 37 covering the southeast corner of the county.
There are two candidates vying for the Edgerton City Council's District 1 seat in the April 7 spring election.
Two candidates are vying for the Edgerton City Council's District 2 seat in the April 7 spring election.
The incumbent Edgerton mayor faces a challenger in the April 7 spring election. The seat is for two years.
Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Edgerton School Board in the April 7 spring election.
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Evansville Community School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three years.
Dave Herbst is an engineer. Joe Maldonado works for the United Way.
Dan Bahr is a government affairs associate with the Wisconsin Counties Association. Gabriella Gerhardt works for the Morgridge Institute for Research.
Dave Carlson is an academic advisor. Shannon Strassman, the incumbent, is a medical technician.
Incumbent Janell Rice is not seeking re-election to Seat 8, District 4, in Fitchburg.
The candidates are a teacher, artist and business owner.
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the village of McFarland board of trustees in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for two years.
Three candidates are vying for a three-year term as mayor of Middleton. The top two candidates in the Feb. 18 primary will compete in the general election on April 7.
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three ye…
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Milton School Board. The term is for three years.
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Monona City Council in the April 7 election. The terms last two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Two incumbents and two new candidates are vying for three seats on the Monona Grove School Board.
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Mount Horeb School Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for three years. (I) de…
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the New Glarus School Board. The terms are for three years.
Four people, including one incumbent, are seeking three seats on the Pecatonica School Board in the April 7 election. The three candidates wit…
Three candidates, including one incumbent, are competing for two seats on the Poynette School Board in the April 7 election. The top two candi…
A longtime incumbent faces a challenger for a seat on the River Valley School Board in the April 7 spring election.
Newcomer Amy Alt is challenging incumbent Mary Ann Marx for a three-year term on the Sauk Prairie School Board. In the April 7 election, schoo…
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the village of Shorewood Hills board of trustees.
Four candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for three seats on the Stoughton School Board in the April 7 spring election.
Sun Prairie Ald. Theresa Stevens faces attorney Brent Eisberger in the city's District 2 race.
An incumbent is squaring off against a challenger for a seat representing District 3 on the Sun Prairie City Council.
A five-term Sun Prairie City Council member is being challenged for her seat representing District 4.
An incumbent who was elected to the Verona Area School District Board last year in a special election will face a challenger in the April 7 spring election.
Four candidates — two incumbents and two challengers — are vying for three seats on the Cross Plains Village Board in the April 7 spring election.
Four people, including three incumbents, are seeking three spots on the Waterloo School Board.
A social worker is challenging the incumbent for a Waunakee School Board seat representing the cities of Middleton and Madison and town of Westport. The term is for three years.
Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board in the April 7 spring election.
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Windsor Village Board. The terms are for two years.
