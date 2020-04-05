2020 Spring Election Guide: Find out more about who's on your ballot
0 comments
alert top story

2020 Spring Election Guide: Find out more about who's on your ballot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Find out more about who's on the ballot in your area in the April 7 spring election and what they think about important issues. For more election information, visit myvote.wi.gov.

2020 Spring Election Guide: Find out more about who's on your ballot

Filling out your absentee ballot for the spring election? Find out more about who's on the ballot in your area and what they think about important issues.

Candidate Q&A: Middleton Mayor
Wisconsin Elections

Candidate Q&A: Middleton Mayor

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Three candidates are vying for a three-year term as mayor of Middleton. The top two candidates in the Feb. 18 primary will compete in the general election on April 7.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics