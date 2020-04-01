2020 Census Day arrives during unprecedented public health crisis

April 1, otherwise known in 2020 as Census Day, arrives in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a series of operational changes by the U.S. Census Bureau to carry out the decennial count of every person in the United States.
The goal of the constitutionally mandated 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020. Life in Madison, like other communities across the nation, has been severely disrupted by the spread of COVID-19, which Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said makes filling out the census that much more important.
“Believe me we‘re going to need every single resource we can muster,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This pandemic is not something we’re going to be through with in a couple of weeks or a couple of months.
Census data determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are allocated to communities across the country to support programs that support housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
The data will be used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. The results will also determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as votes in the Electoral College.
“Even once the public health impacts are past us, which I hope is really soon, we are going to be dealing with the economic fallout of this for a year, if not more,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In my mind, it’s extra important you fill that census out, so we can access as much money from the federal government as possible.”
As of March 30, 47.9% of households in Madison and 49.9% in Dane County had responded to the 2020 Census, according to the bureau’s self-response rate tracker. Across the state, the self-response rate was 43.3%.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the pandemic underscores the importance of getting a complete and accurate count.
“One thing that the pandemic has demonstrated loud and clear is that there are certainly times like now when we really need help from the federal gov and really need our voices to be heard,” Parisi said.
All households can respond to the 2020 Census online, and the U.S. Census Bureau is also collecting responses on paper, over the phone and in person. However, the bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations until April 15.
“The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions,” according to a U.S. Census Bureau statement.
The 2020 Census is the first primarily online count. By responding online, households can avoid in-person contact with a census worker and continue to follow social distancing recommendations as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
Everyone living in a household should be included on the census. Madison residents who may spend their winters in warmer climates and elsewhere, should use their Madison-area address.
Also, university students should fill out the census using the address of where they live when attending school.
