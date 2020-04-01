2020 Census Day arrives during unprecedented public health crisis

“Even once the public health impacts are past us, which I hope is really soon, we are going to be dealing with the economic fallout of this for a year, if not more,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In my mind, it’s extra important you fill that census out, so we can access as much money from the federal government as possible.”

As of March 30, 47.9% of households in Madison and 49.9% in Dane County had responded to the 2020 Census, according to the bureau’s self-response rate tracker. Across the state, the self-response rate was 43.3%.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the pandemic underscores the importance of getting a complete and accurate count.

“One thing that the pandemic has demonstrated loud and clear is that there are certainly times like now when we really need help from the federal gov and really need our voices to be heard,” Parisi said.

All households can respond to the 2020 Census online, and the U.S. Census Bureau is also collecting responses on paper, over the phone and in person. However, the bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations until April 15.