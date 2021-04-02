2 Wisconsin GOP congressmen oppose former state health secretary's appointment to Biden administration

“As former state lawmakers who served during Ms. Palm’s tenure (with DHS), we can tell you that her record in our state was one characterized by incompetence and overreach — particularly as it relates to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The Republicans also pointed to Palm’s implementation of statewide restrictions on the size of public gatherings last year — limits that were put on hold by an appeals court.

Wisconsin’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has been shaped by partisan battles over the appropriate response. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers latest emergency order and accompanying face mask mandate, leaving mitigation efforts to local officials.

Palm’s nomination to head the state DHS also faced headwinds in Wisconsin. Her appointment received committee approval in August 2019, but Senate Republicans never formally voted on the matter. Both Fitzgerald and Tiffany were vocal critics of Palm’s appointment.