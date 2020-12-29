2 Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Two Democratic lawmakers from Wisconsin, including U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, announced Monday they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore, D-Milwaukee, said in an online post she tested positive and is following guidance from her doctor and isolating. She said she is feeling well and does not foresee the diagnosis disrupting her work representing Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District.

“I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing,” Moore tweeted.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, also announced Monday that has tested positive for COVID-19 but with only mild symptoms. He said he doesn’t know where or when he was exposed.

“Vaccines have been developed, but we must all remain vigilant until they are widely available and distributed,” Ohnstad said in a statement. “I have worked diligently to follow the guidelines, but if I can get a positive test, you could too. Wear a mask, distance appropriately, wash regularly, stay home if you can, and when in doubt, go and get tested.”