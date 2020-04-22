2 weeks after election, effect of in-person voting on COVID-19 spread unclear

Most of Dane County’s 17 new cases Monday were at the jail, where officials on Tuesday said four inmates from the same pod in the Public Safety Building jail tested positive over the weekend. That prompted the testing of 22 more inmates, of whom 12 tested positive.

“We have not seen evidence in Dane County of confirmed cases linked to in-person voting,” said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

That’s likely because of a high number of polling places and high absentee ballot usage in the county, the department said.

Health officials in Brown and Waukesha counties told the State Journal there is no established correlation between an increase of cases and the election. Waukesha County Public Health spokeswoman Linda Wickstrom said the county reviewed confirmed cases who identified as in-person voters and can’t confirm that voting was the exposure that caused their diagnosis.

Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The Associated Press that his agency confirmed the seven infections connected to the election there. Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.