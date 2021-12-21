2% pay raises approved for Wisconsin state employees, except Milwaukee County DA

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson shares the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade Sunday evening.

Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney.

The bipartisan Joint Committee of Employment Relations voted unanimously to approve the pay plan. But whoever is Milwaukee County district attorney after the 2024 election will not get the pay raise that all other district attorneys will receive.

Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga, co-chair of the committee, said the pay raise was pulled back because of the $1,000 bail recommended by District Attorney John Chisholm's office for a violent offender. The offender has been accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at Waukesha's Christmas parade in late November.

"We do not feel that somebody who's failing at his job and has made decisions that (have) led to the deaths of more than a handful of people in my district, there's no way we're going to approve something like that," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Kapenga as saying.

A spokesman for Chisholm did not immediately respond to a request by the Journal Sentinel for comment.