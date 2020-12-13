2 members of Madison Civilian Oversight Board seek to delay police chief hiring, demand more public input

The resolution would recommend that the PFC release the full footage and transcripts of the final round of candidate interviews, have regular communication with the Civilian Oversight Board about the hiring process and take its recommendation "with full priority consideration." It also states that the Civilian Oversight Board should convene to decide on a recommendation.

The board does not have a regularly scheduled meeting in the next week, so the chair and vice chair would need to call an emergency meeting to meet that timeline.

Also Sunday, the Community Response Team, a local group that has advocated police reform for years, made its own recommendation for chief. The group endorsed Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona.

"Of the four finalists selected by the PFC, only Chief Batista, potentially the first Latinx Chief appointed to the MPD, demonstrated a strength of character capable of taking a hard look at the culture of his department and challenging behaviors that broke trust with the community," the Community Response Team said in a statement.

During a public meeting last week, many speakers identified Batista as their top choice, with Barnes coming in second.