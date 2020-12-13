 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 members of Madison Civilian Oversight Board seek to delay police chief hiring, demand more public input
0 comments
alert top story

2 members of Madison Civilian Oversight Board seek to delay police chief hiring, demand more public input

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Police Chief candidates mashup

Madison Police Chief candidates, from left, Shon F. Barnes, Ramon S. Batista Jr., Christopher A. Davis and Larry R. Scirotto.

 MADISON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION

Two members of Madison's newly created Civilian Oversight Board are seeking to postpone a decision from a city commission on hiring a new police chief, citing the need for more public input. 

The Madison Police and Fire Commission, the sole body in charge of hiring a chief, is scheduled to discuss the qualifications of the final four candidates in closed session at its Monday meeting, and possibly take action on whom to select. 

But Ankita Bharadwaj and Ananda Deacon, both members of the Civilian Oversight Board that oversees the Madison Police Department, said Sunday the PFC should hold off on a vote until their board can have an emergency meeting to make an official recommendation. They drafted a resolution to that effect. 

"Madison’s Police and Fire Commission continues to disregard public outcry to include the community in their decision-making process when it comes to choosing our next chief of police," the two said in a statement. 

Pre-recorded interviews with each of the finalists — Shon Barnes, Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto — were released last week, but the process for selecting the chief has faced backlash because residents were not given the chance to interact with candidates or ask them questions directly. 

In their resolution, Bharadwaj and Deacon state that many residents "feel as though they have been left out of" the police chief selection process. 

The resolution would recommend that the PFC release the full footage and transcripts of the final round of candidate interviews, have regular communication with the Civilian Oversight Board about the hiring process and take its recommendation "with full priority consideration." It also states that the Civilian Oversight Board should convene to decide on a recommendation. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board does not have a regularly scheduled meeting in the next week, so the chair and vice chair would need to call an emergency meeting to meet that timeline. 

Also Sunday, the Community Response Team, a local group that has advocated police reform for years, made its own recommendation for chief. The group endorsed Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona.

"Of the four finalists selected by the PFC, only Chief Batista, potentially the first Latinx Chief appointed to the MPD, demonstrated a strength of character capable of taking a hard look at the culture of his department and challenging behaviors that broke trust with the community," the Community Response Team said in a statement. 

During a public meeting last week, many speakers identified Batista as their top choice, with Barnes coming in second.

But there was strong opposition among speakers to Davis for his role in how Portland police responded to protests and unrest this past summer and a 2001 fatal police shooting of a mentally ill man — an incident Davis was involved in but he was not the officer to fire the fatal shots. He and the other Portland officer were exonerated in the shooting, according to The Oregonian.

Police protests: How Madison answered the police killing of George Floyd, in photos

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics