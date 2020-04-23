19 spring election voters, poll workers contract COVID-19 coronavirus; ties to election uncertain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health officials said 19 voters and poll workers in April’s spring election tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus afterward, but caution they can’t say for certain whether election exposure was the cause.

“We are not able to say that their exposure was necessarily at the polls because they are all people who could have had exposure in other places,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said. “We have correlation — they voted and they were at the polls — but we do not have causation.”

The disclosure comes after a precipitous increase of 225 COVID-19 cases in a single day, the most in the state so far, as state health officials tied nearly 150 coronavirus cases to a Green Bay meatpacking plant on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dane County reported no increase in cases Wednesday for the first time since March 11, but is bracing for a large gathering at the state Capitol on Friday for a rally against Wisconsin’s extended stay-at-home order. The event is still on, even though a permit to hold it on the Capitol grounds has been denied.

Wisconsinites may never know definitively whether the election caused a significant spread of the respiratory disease.