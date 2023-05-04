A Dane County judge on Thursday questioned whether Wisconsin's 174-year-old feticide law, which has been widely interpreted as a near-complete ban on abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, applies to abortions at all.

Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper said a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision held that the law being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and others only prohibits killing a fetus without consent, not consensual abortions.

Kaul brought the case last June, alleging the 1849 law, which many view as outlawing abortion in every case except to save the mother's life, conflicts with a later law that sought to regulate abortion during the Roe era.

That law, section 940.15, prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother’s life or health, both provisions that were largely in place nationally after the high court decided Roe in 1973.

Schlipper on Thursday noted that a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in State v. Black held the earlier law "could hardly be clearer ... The statute plainly proscribes feticide."

"Further, any attempt to apply it to a physician performing a consensual abortion after viability would be inconsistent with the newer sec. 940.15 which limits such action and establishes penalties for it," the 1994 ruling stated.

That 1994 ruling regarded one of the two provisions of the challenged law.

Both of the provisions prohibit anyone besides the mother from intentionally destroying the life of an unborn child. The statutes vary because one prohibits the destruction of an "unborn quick child," or a fetus that reached viability, while the other prohibits the destruction of an "unborn child." They also vary because violations of the prohibitions are punishable by different felonies.

Schlipper said the provisions were hardly different from one another.

"Does a circuit court have the authority to overrule, modify or redraw language from a binding Supreme Court decision?" Schlipper said. "The Supreme Court has said this almost exactly language proscribed feticide. It is not about abortion."

Matthew Thome, attorney for defendant and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, said the 1994 ruling doesn't dictate how Schlipper should rule.

Thome said the challenged law had been applied to abortions, but an attorney representing doctors seeking to nullify the law said those prosecutions happened before the 1994 ruling.

The hearing was scheduled over Urmanski's motion to dismiss the case. Thome alleged the lawsuit amounts to a difference of opinion and the plaintiffs' desire to know what the law is, not any actual risk of prosecution posed to the plaintiffs.

"There is no justiciable controversy between the plaintiffs and the district attorneys and the plaintiffs' complaint should be dismissed for that reason," Thome said.

An attorney for Kaul disagreed, noting the 1849 ban conflicts with later, more permissive abortion bans.

"This sort of extraordinary conflict in criminal law is the very scenario where it is not only proper but makes complete sense that the attorney general would seek to obtain clarity for the state in court," Kaul attorney Hannah Jurss said.

Thome did say, however, that the three doctors who joined the case in November, seeking clarity on whether the near-total ban remains enforceable, can carry the case forward. The doctors allege the sole exception in the ban, for saving the mother’s life, is unconstitutionally vague.

No matter what ruling Schlipper hands down, the case is all but certain to eventually be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority starting in August. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz has been especially vocal about her support for abortion rights, and this is the only case that could grant them soon in Wisconsin.