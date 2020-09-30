16th Senate election: Sargent, Barker bring different priorities, experiences to the race

In Dane County's only open and contested state Senate race, Madison Rep. Melissa Sargent and Sun Prairie firefighter Scott Barker are going head-to-head to succeed retiring Sen. Mark Miller.
The election brings together a four-term Democratic lawmaker and ex-county board member and a first-time Republican candidate for the seat that spans from Sun Prairie to Stoughton.
Along with each candidate's differing levels of political experience, the two bring different priorities to the race. Sargent speaks on broad issue areas ranging from moving the state forward, lifting up families and ensuring future generations are able to be successful, all through pursuing policies that would bolster wages, affordable housing, workers' rights, local businesses and more.
Meanwhile, Barker said he wanted to see officials overhaul the state's criminal justice and policing systems, find long-term ways to improve both K-12 and higher education systems, including measures to close existing achievement gaps, and address Wisconsin's emergency planning and overall preparedness for natural disasters and other things.
Barker, 32, said he was motivated to run for office after watching politics at all levels "really sort of spiral out of control into an 'us' versus 'them' battle."
Through his bid, Barker, who worked as a volunteer firefighter in Sun Prairie for a decade before accepting a full-time position in 2017, said he was looking to "continue serving the community and just expand the communities that I'm serving, including my hometown."
A backer of Miller in past elections for the district, Barker said in an interview that while he understood why candidates largely didn't want to challenge him, "having an open seat is a great opportunity to be able to start making that change."
Though the district is heavily Democratic, Sargent, 51, said in a separate interview in early September that she's not taking anything for granted, a practice she said she employed over her years in other elected positions.
Still, she said she's also "doing everything that I can to support" other Democratic candidates running in the state through a few Zoom events and fundraisers and one-on-one calls with the contenders themselves to check in.
As a Madison Democrat, Sargent said she's balanced being an "unapologetic progressive" leader with efforts to work across the aisle to get things done since she was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, touting her "track record of standing up and advocating fiercely for what the people in the district care most about."
Urging voters not to "get hung up by the 'R' behind my name," Barker — a self-described moderate Republican who formerly worked in the construction industry — said he was pro-unions and "very liberal when it comes to social issues," largely believing that government shouldn't "be involved in our lives as much." Overall, he said he sought to bring "balance" to the Capitol on spending and even social issues.
"You can't be a 'cut spending, lower taxes' conservative and at the same time be taking care of all of the needs within our state when it comes to things like Medicaid and other programs that absolutely need funding and infrastructure and things like that," he said.
Policing, COVID-19 response
While both Barker and Sargent agree the Legislature should have convened in the special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to consider a slate of policing bills, they were at odds over the administration's mask mandate.
On policing, though, the two don't fully align on the nine bills Evers has proposed. Although Sargent supports the whole package, which includes bills to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, Barker said while he backs "the majority" of the proposals, barring no-knock warrants "definitely jeopardizes the safety of first responders and law enforcement officers."
Sargent also criticized GOP leaders' decision to create a task force to study the issues, saying that "it's just kicking the can down the road as far as I'm concerned."
"We realize these are problems," she said. "We realize that it could be today that another Black person is shot in the state of Wisconsin or another person is harmed by the fact that we are not taking action, and it is clear that the civil unrest that is caused by our inaction is causing Wisconsin to not be safe and secure for everyone that calls it home."
As for the state's COVID-19 response, and the recent extension of Evers' face coverings mandate to Nov. 21, Barker has criticized the move, as well as the governor's initial statewide mask requirement, as "tyranny."
But he said this week he's not against the mandate, though he questions the legality of the underlying public health emergency declarations that were issued as the orders' basis, saying he wants "it done in a legal way."
On the other hand, Sargent said she would "absolutely love" to see Evers go further to address the pandemic, though she credited him for "working as hard as he can in a pragmatic way to make sure that we're not spending state resources that are going to end up in litigation."
She largely blamed the federal government and top GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin for the "real challenge" Evers and his administration are facing in deciding how to navigate the current crisis.
"It's really clear that what we have is Republican leaders in the Legislature that are going to stand in his way and prevent action to be taken at any point in time," she said.
On legislative involvement, Barker, said lawmakers and Evers should have come together in the spring to create a tiered plan that would reflect when local, regional or statewide action was needed to combat COVID-19 based on certain benchmarks, whether they be case levels or hospitalization rates.
While he didn't think a statewide plan was needed at the time the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' extended stay-at-home order, Barker said with the recent surge in cases, Wisconsin has "reached that point where we'd benefit more from a collective decision from the legislative branch and the executive branch."
Going forward, Sargent said if elected she would seek to champion policies that would bring revenue into Wisconsin to help offset what'll likely be a tough budget process, including accepting the federal Medicaid expansion dollars and legalizing cannabis.
"To me, it's not about the simple, 'Okay, are you going to raise taxes or are you going to cut services?'" she said. "We have money in Wisconsin; it's how we prioritize spending it. And we also have a pretty healthy rainy day fund … well, during a pandemic, I think at this point in time it's pretty clear: it's time to start looking at that and how it is that we can support and invest in our communities with that as well."
While the 16th Senate District is one of the four legislative ones in the Madison area where the incumbent is not seeking re-election, the seat is the only local Senate one that will feature both a Democratic and Republican candidate on this fall's ballots.
The other open Dane County Senate seat, the 26th (which stretches from the isthmus to the west side of Madison) has no independent or GOP candidates vying for it, leaving Democrat Kelda Roys, who won a seven-way primary in August, as the all-but-assured successor.
