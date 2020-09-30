16th Senate election: Sargent, Barker bring different priorities, experiences to the race

"We realize these are problems," she said. "We realize that it could be today that another Black person is shot in the state of Wisconsin or another person is harmed by the fact that we are not taking action, and it is clear that the civil unrest that is caused by our inaction is causing Wisconsin to not be safe and secure for everyone that calls it home."

As for the state's COVID-19 response, and the recent extension of Evers' face coverings mandate to Nov. 21, Barker has criticized the move, as well as the governor's initial statewide mask requirement, as "tyranny."

But he said this week he's not against the mandate, though he questions the legality of the underlying public health emergency declarations that were issued as the orders' basis, saying he wants "it done in a legal way."

On the other hand, Sargent said she would "absolutely love" to see Evers go further to address the pandemic, though she credited him for "working as hard as he can in a pragmatic way to make sure that we're not spending state resources that are going to end up in litigation."

She largely blamed the federal government and top GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin for the "real challenge" Evers and his administration are facing in deciding how to navigate the current crisis.