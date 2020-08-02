You are the owner of this article.
16th Senate District candidates
16th Senate District candidates

Meet the candidates

Andrew McKinney

Andrew McKinney

McKinney

Age: 51

Address: 4574 American Way, Cottage Grove

Family: Married, six children

Job: Community schools site coordinator, C.H. Bird Elementary, Sun Prairie

Education: Master’s degree in education, counseling foundations, and bachelor’s degree in business management, Concordia University

Website: www.andrewmckinney4senate.com/

Melissa Sargent

Rep. Melissa Sargent

Sargent

Age: 51

Address: 1638 Mayfield Lane, Madison

Family: Single mother of four boys

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2013; Dane County Board, 2010-2014

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, UW-Madison

Email, website: melissaforwisconsin@gmail.com, www.melissasargent.com

