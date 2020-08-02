16th Senate District candidates

Meet the candidates
Andrew McKinney
Age: 51
Address: 4574 American Way, Cottage Grove
Family: Married, six children
Job: Community schools site coordinator, C.H. Bird Elementary, Sun Prairie
Education: Master’s degree in education, counseling foundations, and bachelor’s degree in business management, Concordia University
Website: www.andrewmckinney4senate.com/
Melissa Sargent
Age: 51
Address: 1638 Mayfield Lane, Madison
Family: Single mother of four boys
Job: State representative
Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2013; Dane County Board, 2010-2014
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, UW-Madison
Email, website: melissaforwisconsin@gmail.com, www.melissasargent.com
