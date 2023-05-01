Fourteen-year-old employees would be able to serve alcohol in restaurants or taverns under a Republican proposal released Monday, down from the current minimum age of 18.

The proposal would allow 14- to 17-year-olds to serve alcohol only to customers not seated at a bar.

The current age requirement "causes workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job," draft bill authors Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, said in a memo to legislators seeking support on the proposal.

"Wisconsin is already having severe workforce shortage issues, specifically in the food and beverage industry," they said.

The measure would allow Wisconsin establishments to have the youngest alcohol servers nationwide, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. West Virginia allows 16-year-old servers to bartend and serve alcohol, but in the vast majority of other states, servers must be 18 or older.

Under the measure, a licensed operator would have to be on the premises supervising the underage workers.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback appeared to criticize the proposal, tweeting that while Evers wanted to address workforce shortages by expanding paid family leave and increasing school funding, Republicans wanted to allow younger alcohol servers.

.@GovEvers and Wisconsinites: Let’s address our state’s workforce challenges by

❇️ building more workforce housing

❇️ expanding paid family leave

❇️ making child care more affordable

❇️ investing in job and skills training

❇️ funding our schools



Republicans: https://t.co/PyguGPWqxM — Britt Cudaback (@BrittCudaback) May 1, 2023

A spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the proposal.

Tavern League of Wisconsin spokesperson Scott Stenger said the organization supports the draft bill. He said the Tavern League had no role in lobbying for or drafting the measure.

Wisconsin has a long, fraught relationship with alcohol. More than 777,000 currently licensed drivers in Wisconsin, or nearly 1 in 5, have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

While the drinking age in Wisconsin is 21, about 20% of 15- to 17-year-olds in the state drank in the previous month, according to a 2018 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report. Just more than 56% of 18 to 20-year-old Wisconsinites reported drinking in the previous month, the report states.

Around 90% of underage drinking is binge drinking, or drinking at least four drinks in two hours, according to the Department of Health Services.

First-time underage drinkers can face up to a $500 fine and have their driver's license temporarily suspended.

