14 Madison City Council members say person responsible for derogatory profanity should admit it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an open letter Thursday, 14 Madison City Council members called on the person who used a profanity against a resident in a meeting this week to come forward, and for the city to conduct an investigation of the incident if the individual fails to do so.

During a marathon online City Council meeting that stretched from Tuesday evening to early Wednesday, a man’s voice was heard uttering an expletive right after a Madison resident’s name was read so she could speak for public comment at about 2:45 a.m.

Video of the person who said the profanity did not pop up in the Zoom meeting when the word was spoken.

But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, has said she recognized the voice as that of Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, and the other 13 council members who signed Thursday’s letter seem to agree.

“It is important that we agree on who is to blame for the outburst,” they said. “There is little question as to the source, and we ask that the person who uttered this word comes forward of their own accord.”

Skidmore adamantly denied making the comment in an interview Wednesday.