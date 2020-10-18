13 Madison in-person absentee voting locations open Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The libraries are open for in-person absentee voting from Tuesday through Oct. 31, and the hours are: noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and closed on Sundays.

Closer to college students, three voting locations will open on the UW-Madison campus and two on MATC campuses.

Between Tuesday and Oct. 30, absentee voting tents will be set up on the UW-Madison campus at:

Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

Student Activity Center, 333 E. Campus Mall

Those sites will be open daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. If there’s inclement weather, early voting on UW-Madison’s campus will be moved inside Memorial Union.

For MATC students, an absentee voting site can be found at the main building of Truax Campus, 1701 Pearson St., and at the South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

In-person absentee voting at MATC campuses runs from Tuesday through Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. Voting won’t be available, though, at the two locations if there is inclement weather.