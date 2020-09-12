12th Black Women’s Wellness Day to focus on ‘thriving in a new world’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Peyton-Caire and her Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness typically begin planning for their annual health summit in March, which meant that this year, months of preparation were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts re-routed to emergency needs.

As Peyton-Caire was considering taking a year off from the event, community members and past sponsors of Black Women’s Wellness Day began calling and urging for the event to take place as scheduled.

In the middle of a national health crisis, ongoing unrest over police brutality and continued disparities laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day virtual event aims to bring inspiration, information and empowerment to Black women.

“We really are trying to push that message that despite the challenges, the bleakness, the uncertainty, the chaos, all the upheaval, that our focus as Black women — and for those who support Black women's health — you've got to focus on how we thrive in spite of this new ambiguous space that we believe we have the opportunity to shape to be better for us,” Peyton-Caire said.