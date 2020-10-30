 Skip to main content
11 candidates to interview for interim spot on Madison City Council
11 candidates to interview for interim spot on Madison City Council

Eleven candidates are seeking to temporarily serve as District 7 alder and will make their case in front of the City Council’s executive committee Friday. The district is on Madison's far southwest side.

The interim alder will be replacing Donna Moreland, who resigned Oct. 1 and has been named deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim.

Following interviews of each candidate, the committee plans to make a final recommendation to the full City Council for appointment at the Nov. 17 meeting. The person who is confirmed will serve as the District 7 representative until a new alder is seated on April 20, 2021.

Applicants include:

  • Joe Balles, former Madison Police Department South District captain
  • Dolph Courchaine, executive IT consultant
  • Anthony Gray, Dane County Board supervisor representing District 14
  • Mara Jarvis, activist who works in customer service in the banking and financial sector
  • Badri Lankella, former District 7 alder candidate; president and CEO of BNLSoft Corp.
  • Suzanne McConnell, Madison Metropolitan School District substitute teacher, President of the Stone Creek Condo Association’s board of directors
  • Rahma Mohamed, UW-Madison student studying mechanical engineering
  • Steve Schofield, personal insurance consultant
  • Kavin Senapathy, freelance writer and journalist
  • David Sherrard, industrial hygienist
  • Nasra Wehelie, director of development and communications at Second Harvest Foodbank

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Viewers can watch the interviews via City Channel and live on Spectrum channel 994 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99. Also, they can call (877) 853-5257 and use the webinar ID: 959 0946 7733. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

