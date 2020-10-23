11 candidates seek appointment to fill vacancy in City Council's 7th District

Eleven candidates are seeking appointment to fill a vacant City Council seat in the 7th District after former Ald. Donna Moreland resigned in September.

Candidates who met the Oct. 21 deadline for submitting resumes are: Joe Balles, Dolph Courchaine, Anthony Gray, Mara Jarvis, Badri Lankella, Suzanne McConnell, Rahma Mohamed, Steve Schofield, Kavin Senapathy, David Sherrard and Nasra Wehelie.

The City Council Executive Committee will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to interview the applicants and make a final recommendation to council members for appointment at the council’s Nov. 17 meeting.

The person selected will serve until a council member is elected in the spring and seated on April 20. The 7th District covers much of the area northwest of Verona Road around McKee Road.

Moreland was elected in April 2019 to replace five-term incumbent Steve King, who did not run for re-election.

She was named deputy secretary for the state Department of Safety and Professional Services earlier this month.

