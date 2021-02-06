10 years later: Wisconsin's Act 10 has produced labor savings, but at a cost

By requiring most public employees to pay more for their pensions and health insurance, local governments were able to absorb the immediate cuts. But the law put Wisconsin on a trajectory of lower state spending on education overall, prompting voters in two-thirds of the state’s school districts to override state-imposed spending limits since 2016.

In the years before Act 10, Wisconsin’s per-pupil public education spending outpaced the nation, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. After the legislation went into effect, the state saw a 6.2% decline in total spending in 2012, bringing the state closer to the national average.

In the years since, per-pupil education spending has fallen behind the rest of the nation, growing 15% in Wisconsin compared with 23% nationwide from 2008 to 2018.

Immediately after the law took effect, public employees making $50,000 saw an 8.5% decrease in take-home pay, while those making $25,000 a year saw an 11.3% decrease, according to research for the book Stein co-wrote with Journal Sentinel reporter Patrick Marley, “More Than They Bargained For.”

5 years after Act 10: Teachers, the face of Act 10 opposition, may see long-range pay changes Public school teachers were the face of the opposition to Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 -- and they could end up absorbing some of the longest lasting changes resulting from the controversial law.

The changes meant the state went from first in the nation for spending per pupil on school employee benefits in 2002 to 28th in 2018, the Policy Forum found.