10 years after Act 10: A Cap Times series

A decade ago, then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, in his own words, “dropped the bomb” when he unveiled his plan to effectively end collective bargaining for public-sector unions, a law that would come to be known as Act 10.

Ten years later, the state’s political debates continue to reverberate from the fight that vaulted Walker to national prominence and reshaped how Wisconsinites consider, talk about and interact with politics.

Cap Times reporters Scott Girard and Briana Reilly are recognizing the 10th anniversary of the passage of Act 10, and the massive protests that surrounded it, with a series of reports and podcasts.

