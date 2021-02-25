 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 years after Act 10: A Cap Times series
top story

10 years after Act 10: A Cap Times series

{{featured_button_text}}

A decade ago, then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, in his own words, “dropped the bomb” when he unveiled his plan to effectively end collective bargaining for public-sector unions, a law that would come to be known as Act 10.

Ten years later, the state’s political debates continue to reverberate from the fight that vaulted Walker to national prominence and reshaped how Wisconsinites consider, talk about and interact with politics.

Cap Times reporters Scott Girard and Briana Reilly are recognizing the 10th anniversary of the passage of Act 10, and the massive protests that surrounded it, with a series of reports and podcasts.

A decade of fallout: Divisions sparked by Act 10 endure in Wisconsin politics

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Act 10, budget cuts have lasting effect 10 years after controversial legislation
Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: UW-Madison professor Michael Wagner
Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Journalist and policy analyst Jason Stein
Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell
A decade later, Act 10 has reshaped the labor movement in Wisconsin

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics