10-digit dialing starting in October for all Wisconsin residents when making local calls
PHONE CALLS | FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

10-digit dialing starting in October for all Wisconsin residents when making local calls

Cell phone
Ken T

All Wisconsin residents will have to dial 10 digits to make local calls starting in October as part of a move by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

People in Wisconsin can currently place a call to a number in the same area code without having to dial the area code, but all local calls will need to include the area code beginning Oct. 24, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

Residents are encouraged to begin getting used to dialing 10 digits ahead of time, but local calls will still go through with seven digits up until the October cutoff.

More than 80 area codes in 30-plus states will be affected, including four of Wisconsin’s six area codes: 262, 414, 608 and 920.

The 715 and 534 codes already use 10-digit dialing for local calls.

The change is a result of an FCC order creating a three-digit dialing code to be used to reach the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. All telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers and one-way VoIP providers are required to make any necessary network changes by July 16, 2022 so that 988 can be dialed to reach the existing hotline (1-800-273-8255).

