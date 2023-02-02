Uncashed dividend checks, lost payroll checks or the contents of a safety deposit box — an estimated one in seven Wisconsinites have unclaimed property that they may not even know about.
The state Department of Revenue pays out between $33 million to $37 million annually in unclaimed property, Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, said Wednesday. Barca and lawmakers said recent legislation to update the state’s Unclaimed Property Program strengthens confidentiality provisions and expands the types of records the state can use to locate property owners.
“That’s big money that we’re sending back to Wisconsinites to reunite them with their property and that’s why this bill was so important because it makes it easier to do that and we know we’re going to have more success,” Barca said.
Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said the recent legislation updating the statute marks the biggest change to the law in about four decades.
As part of those updates, businesses holding unclaimed property have a grace period until Feb. 28 to get those items to the Department of Revenue without penalty.
“There’s a real shared interest between those of us who worked on this legislation and within the department of getting these properties, whether money or gift cards, things like that, back into the hands of the rightful owners so they’re not just sitting at the Department of Revenue hoping that someday individuals find them,” August said.
States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax
Photo Credit: chayanuphol / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy halted, and a short-lived but steep recession ensued. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing changed the way Americans lived, and as a result, their spending habits dramatically shifted. These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined.
But this pandemic-induced recession was fleeting. The economic downturn quickly reversed in large part due to bipartisan legislation that swiftly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments. The combination of broad fiscal stimulus and higher-than-expected tax revenue pushed state rainy day funds to a record high. During 2021, states grew their budget surpluses by more than 60%.
Taxes make up over 40 percent of state and local government revenue
While states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion—twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source. State and local taxes comprise several different types of taxes, but the largest sources come from sales and gross receipts, property, and individual income.
Individual income tax makes up nearly a quarter of all state and local tax revenue
All but seven states tax some form of individual income, and all but nine states tax wage income. In total, individual income tax accounted for 9.9% of total state and local revenue and 22.8% of total state and local tax revenue in 2020, the most recent full year available. Today, individual income tax makes up a much larger proportion of total tax revenue than it did several decades ago in 1977, when it accounted for less than 17% of total tax revenue. While both individual income tax as a share of total revenue and as a share of total tax revenue dipped from 2019 to 2020, individual income taxes continue to be a significant revenue source for most states.
Looking ahead, many of the temporary factors that helped push state rainy day funds to record highs are projected to subside. Another issue for certain locations is that increases in remote work opportunities have encouraged residents to leave high-tax states, especially those states with high income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, states with double-digit income taxes (such as California, New Jersey, and New York) were among the states that lost the most residents in 2021. Meanwhile, states that forgo individual income taxes altogether (such as Florida, Texas, and Nevada) reported some of the largest population increases.
To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue. Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue.
Here are the states that collect the most individual income tax.
15. Hawaii
Photo Credit: Izabela23 / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.1%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.7%
Total individual income tax revenue: $2,359,093,000
Total tax revenue: $10,860,932,000
Total revenue: $21,256,402,000
Shutterstock
14. North Carolina
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 28.4%
Total individual income tax revenue: $12,505,906,000
Total tax revenue: $44,011,586,000
Total revenue: $110,400,823,000
Shutterstock
13. Georgia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.3%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.8%
Total individual income tax revenue: $11,704,328,000
Total tax revenue: $43,708,584,000
Total revenue: $103,264,080,000
Shutterstock
12. Delaware
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 11.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $1,744,674,000
Total tax revenue: $5,810,994,000
Total revenue: $14,835,230,000
Shutterstock
11. Indiana
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $9,590,894,000
Total tax revenue: $31,940,021,000
Total revenue: $75,170,061,000
Shutterstock
10. Kentucky
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $6,434,162,000
Total tax revenue: $19,495,610,000
Total revenue: $50,023,462,000
Shutterstock
9. New Jersey
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 21.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $15,412,766,000
Total tax revenue: $70,318,773,000
Total revenue: $119,261,406,000
Shutterstock
8. California
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 12.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 30.5%
Total individual income tax revenue: $84,412,243,000
Total tax revenue: $276,549,753,000
Total revenue: $651,904,381,000
Shutterstock
7. Minnesota
Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 13.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 29.4%
Total individual income tax revenue: $10,923,158,000
Total tax revenue: $37,137,398,000
Total revenue: $79,427,041,000
Shutterstock
6. Oregon
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.2%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 39.1%
Total individual income tax revenue: $8,635,691,000
Total tax revenue: $22,065,012,000
Total revenue: $60,946,595,000
Shutterstock
5. Virginia
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 14.9%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 31.0%
Total individual income tax revenue: $14,996,649,000
Total tax revenue: $48,311,690,000
Total revenue: $100,686,538,000
Shutterstock
4. Connecticut
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 15.8%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 26.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $8,177,456,000
Total tax revenue: $30,416,426,000
Total revenue: $51,910,360,000
Shutterstock
3. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 16.5%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 34.1%
Total individual income tax revenue: $17,414,713,000
Total tax revenue: $51,013,885,000
Total revenue: $105,809,443,000
Shutterstock
2. New York
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 18.1%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 33.9%
Total individual income tax revenue: $67,963,993,000
Total tax revenue: $200,443,056,000
Total revenue: $376,214,893,000
Shutterstock
1. Maryland
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue: 21.7%
Individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue: 40.5%
Total individual income tax revenue: $17,030,628,000