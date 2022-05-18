$1,000 payments to Dane County employees in peril; County Board not in favor ahead of vote

A plan promoted by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi that would pay all county employees $1,000 to offset the impacts of inflation faces a likely demise before the County Board, driven in part by opposition from the new board chair.

County supervisors will vote on the inflation payments during their Thursday night meeting, though the measure comes to the Board floor after being recommended for denial by the Board's Personnel and Finance Committee last week. It would cost $3 million to issue the payments to full-time and part-time county employees.

Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, said he is against the payments in part because the funding relies on federal stimulus dollars. With budgeting of the the stimulus funds required by the end of 2024, the money should be set aside in the event of future surges in the virus or other unexpected needs.

"If we've learned anything since the start of this pandemic, we need to be able to have the flexibility to shift those financial resources toward where the most acute needs are," Miles said.

Under the plan, full-time county employees would get the full $1,000 payment. Part-time employees would get prorated payments, and limited-term employees would get payments based on the numbers of hours they worked in the previous six months, according to the resolution. About 2,430 county employees would be eligible for either full or prorated payments, according to Chuck Hicklin, the county’s chief financial officer.

In response to Miles' stance on how to spend federal stimulus funds, Parisi spokesperson Ariana Vruwink listed the hundreds of millions of stimulus dollars the county has already allocated to items like local food pantries, housing, homelessness and small business support, adding that the inflation payments cost only $3 million.

When Parisi announced the plan in early April, he lauded the work of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he felt confident supervisors would approve the one-time payments.

“I’m hoping this one-time payment will help all of our workers navigate the price hikes we are all experiencing at the grocery stores, gas stations and other goods and services families depend upon,” Parisi said in the memo.

"I'm hopeful that at a time of so much need, this worker-first initiative is greeted by the spirit that's intended – an extension of gratitude," the county executive said.

Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, a co-sponsor of the resolution, did not respond to a request for comment.

Union's stance

The unions that represent Dane County workers have not taken a position on the payments, said Erik Anderson, the president of AFSCME Local 65.

In an email to county employees on May 10, Parisi said he met with two union leaders following his public unveiling of the plan, adding that the two leaders were supportive of the payments.

Union leadership characterized Parisi's statement to the county's workforce as "misleading" in their own email to the union rank-and-file later that day.

"As I understand it, they expressed their appreciation, as one normally does, but the locals did not take a position on the matter," Anderson said of the meeting with Parisi.

In their email, union leadership noted that the county executive and the Board are "two co-equal branches of government," and that legislative approval of the plan lies with the Board.

"The reality is, it was disastrously premature to dangle something out there that wasn't really theirs to give," union leadership said in the email.

As for the Board's opposition to the payment, union leadership said newly elected supervisors were in a "tough position," likening it to "walking into the kitchen to discover someone promised everyone free ice cream cones when food banks in Dane County are suffering dramatically due to inflation."

"Going forward, we will work to advance permanent, long-term solutions which addresses the critical issues of dramatic inflation and employee retention which can hopefully appeal to both the County Executive's administration as well as the Dane County Board," union leadership said in the email.

Alternatives

With a potential Board rejection of the inflation payments, supervisors say they have other options to make targeted changes to employees' pay.

Under this year's budget, the Board's finance committee can create a subcommittee on wages and compensation, something that could start in the coming weeks, said Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, who chairs the finance committee.

Such a subcommittee could make suggestions on targeted pay increases or reclassifying positions, Doyle said.

"That seems to be a much more appropriate response that's more data driven than just $1,000 across the board," Doyle said.

As for employee recruitment, the inflation payments would only benefit people that work at the county now.

"It's a nice way to say thank you to our current employees, but it doesn't do much for future employees," she added.

But due to a veto by Parisi last year, the authority of a wage subcommittee would be limited. In a memo to supervisors explaining his veto, Parisi noted the subcommittee may only focus on "the important questions of equity as they relate to new employee recruitment and retention."

Parisi had made a budget request for a $200,000 independent wage compensation study, but it was opposed by supervisors and union leadership, he said.

"This isn't the right group to accurately (or impartially) answer the question, 'are Dane County employees being compensated consistent with the labor market regionally and nationally?'" Parisi wrote of the subcommittee.

Doyle argued that since the subcommittee can examine recruitment and retention, it is able to look at employee wages even if that falls short of commissioning a proper compensation study.

