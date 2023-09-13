Residents of a South Park Street neighborhood can hear from two development teams Thursday vying to build affordable housing that includes units set aside for youth aging out of the foster care system who would get supportive services on site.

Developers are looking to build up to 43 units on the empty lot at 1202 S. Park that totals about a third of an acre and was purchased by the city in 2017 for $640,000. The site had been the longtime home of Mayland Printing.

All units would be for individuals or families generally making between 30% and 60% of the area median income — with rents of between about $600 and $1,600 a month — and the developer chosen will be eligible for up to $2 million of the city's share of federal pandemic-relief funds and can apply for federal affordable housing tax credits as well. The developer also could bargain with the city to get the land for free, according Madison Community Services Director Jim O'Keefe, and apply for federal loan assistance.

JW Realty and Investments, of Madison, is proposing a $14 million, 43-unit, five-story project with studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments and 19 underground parking stalls. Fifteen of the units would be set aside for people ages 18 through 24 who will get "case management, soft skill development and economic resources to assist them in advancing their life," its application says.

During a city Community Development Block Grant Committee meeting last week, project partner JustDane said youth would benefit from the agency's connections in the community.

"They're going to leave the program at 24 and they have a social system, they have a peer group, they have a support network within the community," said JustDane Executive Director Linda Ketcham. Other partners in the project include Lutheran Social Services and The Road Home, a Madison agency serving the homeless.

Watersview Investments Group, of Milwaukee, and Youthful Savings, a nonprofit with offices in Madison and five other cities, want to build 33 units in a five-story building with surface parking for 17 vehicles at a cost of $11.9 million. Eight of the units would be set aside for youth getting mindfulness training, career help, training in agriculture through an on-site "tower garden" and other services.

Youthful Savings CEO Somya Munjal said during the committee meeting last week that youth living at the project would be assigned "individual development plans" that include goals related to employment and financial management and if they complete them, would be given an ownership stake in the project.

"Everything that we do for the past 10 years at Youth Savings is really just helping to build better humans and really also understanding finance and seeing what we can do to really provide equity at a young age," she said.

City staff are expected to recommend one of the development teams in time for the next month's Community Development Block Grant Committee meeting, when the committee would make its own recommendation. Ultimately, the City Council will need to sign off on the project, likely by the end of this year, O'Keefe said. Construction would begin by mid-2025 at the latest.

