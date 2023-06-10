Dane County Executive Joe Parisi plans to start using a recruitment firm when hiring all county government directors, a move that means three departments, including the newly created Office of Justice Reform, are likely months away from having permanent leaders.

The new policy follows the Dane County Board's rejection of Rep. Shelia Stubbs' contentious nomination to lead the Department of Human Services in May, a battle that highlights the bitter relationship between Parisi and the board over county workplaces.

Among the board's criticisms of Stubbs' nomination was the fact that Parisi did not use a search firm to cast a broad net for candidates before he selected Stubbs for the position.

"The board leadership made it clear to the County Executive's Office that it would like to see the Exec's Office use an executive search firm for department head level recruitments," Greg Brockmeyer, head of county administration, said in an email to some on the board late last month.

Board Chair Patrick Miles did not respond to the Wisconsin State Journal's request for comment on the new recruitment policy.

Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, who chairs the board's Personnel and Finance Committee, noted that supervisors never requested that a recruitment firm be used for all department-head hires. But she's glad the county is moving forward on having defined rules in place for hiring department heads.

Human Services, which Stubbs was tapped to lead, has about 800 staff members, making it the county's largest department.

In the seven department head hires before Stubbs, the county used an outside contractor for three of them – Human Services, the Dane County Regional Airport and the Alliant Energy Center.

"If the Board leadership feels that the use of a recruitment firm is a prerequisite to finding a qualified candidate for the director of Human Services, the Administration cannot single out one department as being more deserving in its recruitment efforts than another," Brockmeyer wrote in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal. "The utilization of a recruitment firm will also ensure transparency in the process and help restore trust in how the County goes about recruiting these very public facing positions."

In response to the controversy surrounding Stubbs' nomination, Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, has introduced an ordinance that outlines the board's preferences for future Human Services director nominees in the future. Those criteria include having five years of managerial and administrative experience in a human services-related field, knowledge of social casework and fiscal management experience.

Doyle said some members of the public have grown frustrated with the lack of a director for the Office of Justice Reform, which Parisi created in the county's 2023 budget to focus on reducing racial disparities and disproportionate incarceration in the criminal justice system.

"I think in the long run, it is better to make sure we have qualified directors in these important positions," Doyle said.

Parisi's administration on Friday announced that former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney will serve as Office of Justice Reform's director for a limited term, until early next year.

The hunt for a justice reform director had been narrowed down to five possible candidates out of 55 applicants around the time that the board nixed Stubbs' nomination, Brockmeyer said. But the finalists were told that the search process was being suspended because a search firm wasn't used.

The office will be located on the second floor of the City-County Building and is expected to have six staff members. Two board committees already have voted to spend $8,000 to fully furnish justice reform office and a full board vote could come next week.

"You go back to 2020 when thousands of people were marching in the streets of Madison calling for reform of the criminal justice system," Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, said. "I don't think anyone expected that three years later what we would be doing at the county level would be voting on buying furniture for an empty office."

Apart from Human Services, Kiefer said, a recruitment firm really isn't needed for hiring directors within the county, such as the Office of Justice Reform, since there's so much local talent with expertise in the field.

"Why this is completely being abandoned to do this national search, I simply don't understand," Kiefer said.

Of the county board's 37 members, Kiefer and Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, were the only two who voted in favor of Stubbs' confirmation.

Parisi has named former mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes to act as a co-director of Human Services alongside interim director Astra Iheukumere. Iheukumere has served as interim director for the last year and interviewed for the permanent director position along with Stubbs and two other candidates.

With Parisi's new recruitment policy, the county is drafting a request-for-proposals from recruitment firms and a contract could be in place as early as September, Brockmeyer said.

The firm will then work to find director candidates for Human Services, Justice Reform and the Department of Highway and Transportation, he said. The firm could be held on a retainer for future director vacancies too.

The Highway Department, which has about 140 staff members, has been without a permanent leader since March, when longtime commissioner Jerry Mandli retired. Pam Dunphy has served as interim commissioner since then.

Doyle noted that not having formal leadership in place can be difficult as the county shifts toward budget talks in the fall.

Kiefer, who has served on the board since 2012, said interim directors are often hesitant to make consequential decisions, preferring to leave them to permanent directors.

"I'm not looking at blaming County Board leadership or the executive, but the two sides need to sit down and figure this out," he said. "Those departments need permanent directors."

Over the last year, the board, Parisi, organized labor and county management have had vitriolic public disputes over county workplaces.

When former Human Services Director Shawn Tessman resigned last summer, she cited disrespect from the board and its deference to the demands of organized labor.

Then came the Stubbs nomination. Over the confirmation process, Parisi charged supervisors with treating Stubbs, who is Black, differently because of her race. Supervisors argued that Stubbs was unqualified for the job and had peddled misinformation about the confirmation process to her supporters.

