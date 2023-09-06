Part of State Street is one step closer to being converted into a pedestrian mall, though the proposal still faces planning steps and another council vote before a test of the idea might be launched next year.

In a procedural vote, the City Council unanimously decided Tuesday night to direct city staff to start planning an experimental blocking off of the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street, which feed into the State Street Mall near UW’s campus, to nonemergency vehicle traffic.

That means the council will still need a final vote on the experiment at some point in the coming months. Tuesday’s vote essentially lets city officials talk with the Police Department, Fire Department, Streets Division and others about how a State Street free of traffic would look.

Those discussions would explore how traffic gets controlled, hours and the addition of street furniture and art, City Planner Dan McAuliffe said on Tuesday.

“All those things that kind of need to happen in tandem for a potential, successful closure to exist,” McAuliffe said.

The closure poses tricky questions for the Fire Department. City code requires a 20-foot fire lane but the street is only 24 feet wide.

The Fire Department has promised to be flexible but said it needs space to operate in emergencies. The city also must decide whether to separate bicyclists and pedestrians and how to guarantee access to all residents and businesses, especially for deliveries.

Once details are finalized, the city will seek public feedback on the plans before taking final approval of the experimental blocking off of the street back to the City Council.

The city has already gotten some input from residents and business owners along that section of State Street. A survey collected via postcard saw 58% of respondents support the closure of the three blocks on weekends. About 50% supported closing them on weekdays.

The city converted State Street from a regular street with parking into a transit and pedestrian mall in phases in the 1970s and early 1980s, fully reconstructing it between 2004 and 2014. Under a redesign of the city’s bus routes implemented this summer, the city removed buses from the 400 through 600 blocks of State Street.

In other business, items approved by the City Council on Tuesday included:

Changing the master plan for the UW-Madison campus to include plans for the new Levy Hall Academic Building.

A certified survey map for the new Wisconsin History Center on Capitol Square.

